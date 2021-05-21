Targovax To Present At Upcoming Investor And Scientific Conferences
OSLO, Norway, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of its executive management team is invited to present at upcoming conferences.
ABGSC Life Science Summit, virtual
Date: 25 May 2021Presenter: Øystein Soug (CEO)Time: 16:30 CET
Oncolytic Viruses Virtual Symposium
Date: 25 May 2021Presenter: Magnus Jäderberg (CMO)Time: 10:45 CET
For further information, please contact:
Øystein Soug, CEOPhone: +47 906 56 525Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com
Renate Birkeli, Investor RelationsPhone: +47 922 61 624Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications ( Norway)Phone: +47 9300 1773Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com Phone: +1 212-838-3777
