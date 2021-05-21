Targovax To Present At Upcoming Investor And Scientific Conferences

OSLO, Norway, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of its executive management team is invited to present at upcoming conferences.

ABGSC Life Science Summit, virtual

Date: 25 May 2021Presenter: Øystein Soug (CEO)Time: 16:30 CET

Oncolytic Viruses Virtual Symposium

Date: 25 May 2021Presenter: Magnus Jäderberg (CMO)Time: 10:45 CET

For further information, please contact:

Øystein Soug, CEOPhone: +47 906 56 525Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor RelationsPhone: +47 922 61 624Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications ( Norway)Phone: +47 9300 1773Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:

Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com Phone: +1 212-838-3777

