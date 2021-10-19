Targovax To Present At Upcoming Conferences

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA today announces that members of its executive management team are invited to present and participate in upcoming conferences.

Økonomisk Ugebrev's Life Science Investor conferenceDate: 20 October 2021Presenter: Lone Ottesen (CDO)Time: 14:35 CET

Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Conference-UK/EU EditionDate: 26 October 2021Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)Time: 17:45 CET

Oncolytic Virotherapy SummitDate: 28 October 2021Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)Time: 09:30 EDT / 15:30 CET

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Oystein Soug, CEOPhone: +47 906 56 525Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor RelationsPhone: +47 922 61 624Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires: Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications ( Norway)Phone: +47 9300 1773Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

