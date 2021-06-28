Targovax To Present At The 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition

OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that Victor Levitsky, Chief Scientific Officer of Targovax, is invited to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition.

4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition, virtual

Date: 29 June 2021Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)Time: 14:15 EDT / 20:15 CETTitle: Clinical efficacy and immuno-modulatory properties of oncolytic adenovirus ONCOS-102

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Oystein Soug, CEOPhone: +47 906 56 525Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor RelationsPhone: +47 922 61 624Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires: Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications ( Norway)Phone: +47 9300 1773Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires: Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com Phone: +1 212-838-3777

