Targovax Releases Presentations Of ONCOS-102 Mesothelioma 24-month Data

OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, has released two video presentations related to the ONCOS-102 mesothelioma...

OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, has released two video presentations related to the ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data.

The 24-month follow-up data from the randomized phase 1/2 trial of ONCOS-102 in combination with Standard of Care (SoC) chemotherapy in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) was announced 10 June 2021 ( see press release here). It showed that the median overall survival will be in the range of 21.9 to 25.0 months for first-line ONCOS-102-treated patients in the randomized group (n=8). This is a clear improvement over the median overall survival of 13.5 months observed in the first-line standard of care-only control group (n=6). Previous malignant pleural mesothelioma clinical trials have reported median overall survival in the range of 12-16 months for patients receiving the same SoC chemotherapy treatment 1.

In addition, a broad and powerful immune activation pattern was observed in patients treated with ONCOS-102, clearly associated with both tumor responses and survival outcomes.

For the presentations of the data, please see link below:

1 Vogelzang 2003, Ceresoli 2006, Zalcman 2015, Tsao 2019, Scagliotti 2019, Baas 2020

For further information, please contact:Øystein Soug, CEOPhone: +47 906 56 525Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor RelationsPhone: +47 922 61 624Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires: Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications ( Norway)Phone: +47 9300 1773Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires: Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)Email: kgolodetz@lhai.comPhone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-releases-presentations-of-oncos-102-mesothelioma-24-month-data,c3366248

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-releases-presentations-of-oncos-102-mesothelioma-24-month-data-301311388.html

SOURCE Targovax