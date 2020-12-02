OSLO, Norway, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, will today present data from its melanoma and mesothelioma trials in an online...

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, will today present data from its melanoma and mesothelioma trials in an online webcast at 10:00am CET.

With reference to the press release issued 1 December 2020 ( see link here), Targovax will present data from its phase 1 trial combining ONCOS-102 and the anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with advanced, unresectable melanoma who have had disease progression despite treatment with anti-PD1 CPI.

Data from the randomized phase 1/2 trial of ONCOS-102 in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), which was released 24 November 2020 ( see link here), will also be presented in the webcast.

The webcast starts at 10:00am CET and you can join the webcast here. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor section under "Presentations" after the event.

For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor RelationsPhone: +47 922 61 624Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas TinglumCorporate Communications ( Norway)Phone: +47 9300 1773Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:

Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa--invitation-to-online-presentation-at-10-00-cet-2-december,c3247614

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-asa-invitation-to-online-presentation-at-1000-cet-2-december-301183360.html

SOURCE Targovax