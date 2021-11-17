Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Targeted Oncology Therapeutics: Hematology Cancers - Leading Companies And Treatments 2021

Author:

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeted Oncology Therapeutics: Hematology Cancers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is a strong trend in oncology toward therapeutics that focus on specific targeting mechanisms to achieve positive outcomes.

The success of CAR-T technology for the treatment of haematology cancers has been a glowing example of the power of molecular manipulation to treat specific conditions. More than three dozen targeted treatments, using novel pathways and signalling, have achieved results that represent a new era in oncology and antineoplastic therapeutics. These approaches have attracted a growing number of drug developers anxious to profit from therapies that can ease the physical, psychological, and emotional burden of cancer. Efforts to re-focus and apply this technology to solid tumours is now aggressively being pursued by a growing list of market participants. This report examines leading mAb and kinase inhibitor therapeutic drugs and the biomarkers they utilize. Target Oncology Haematology Cancers - What You Will Learn

  • What is the market share of approved haematology cancer therapeutics?
  • What is the global supply picture for targeted haematology cancer therapeutics?
  • Who are the market leaders, by Indication? by Product?
  • What is the therapeutic coverage across all oncology indications? What are the product opportunities?
  • What are the established products in this space? by target, indication, API class, revenue?
  • What is the competitive picture for the haematology cancer market segments?
  • Drug treatment resources
  • Competitive therapy map
  • Clinical trial activity
  • Who are the leading competitors in the field of next-generation haematology cancer therapeutics?

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Targeted Oncology Therapeutics
  • Hematology Cancers
  • Executive Summary
  • The Recombinant Drug Ecosystem
  • mAbs and Targeted Oncology Therapeutics
  • Leukemias
  • Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
  • Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
  • Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
  • Acute Myeloid Leukemia
  • Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia
  • Lymphomas
  • Hodgkin Lymphoma
  • Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
  • Multiple Myeloma
  • Biological Drugs for Hematology Cancers
  • Monoclonal Antibodies (Twelve Therapeutic Products)
  • Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
  • ALL with Philadelphia chromosome (Ph+ ALL)
  • FDA Approved TKIs (Six Therapeutic Products)
  • Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T (CAR-T) (Five Products)
  • The Therapeutic Market Landscape
  • Diagnostic Tools
  • Drugs in Development - The Clinical Trial Picture
  • Leukemias
  • Lymphomas
  • Myeloma
  • FDA-Approved Targeted Oncology
  • Therapeutics for Hematology Cancers

Companies Mentioned

  • Amgen
  • Astellas
  • AstraZeneca
  • Bristol- Myers Squibb
  • Celltrion
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • Eli Lilly
  • Genentech
  • Genzyme
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Janssen Biotech
  • Kyowa Kirin
  • Merck Sharp & Dohme
  • Mylan GmbH
  • Pfizer
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • Samsung Bioepis
  • Spetrum Pharmaceuticals
  • United Therapeutics
  • Roche
  • EMD Serono
  • Immunex
  • Lonza Biologics
  • Lonza AG
  • Seattle Genetics
  • Biogen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntj4ns

