Target's "Black Friday Now" Continues Helping Guests Shop Safely And Save Millions

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With shoppers officially in the swing of the holiday season, Target is continuing to offer additional ways to save through its "Black Friday Now" deals, with the safety of its guests and team members as its top priority. Today Target also revealed the most popular "Black Friday Now" deals shopped to date, with millions more guests scoring deals using contactless same-day services like Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt than last November.

"Our completely new approach to Black Friday is giving guests flexibility to safely get the best holiday deals on their own terms," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Guests are taking advantage of our safe, contactless options - including shopping in stores or online using our same-day services - to get great 'Black Friday Now' deals on the season's hottest toys, electronics, apparel and more. As we look ahead to the final week of 'Black Friday Now,' Cyber deals and beyond, we'll continue to prioritize safety as guests find incredible value at Target throughout the season."

More "Black Friday Now" Deals and Savings AheadGuests can continue to shop "Black Friday Now" deals through Nov. 28, featuring discounts on Toys, Kitchen, Floorcare and Electronics, including video games and select consoles. And while Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, guests can find "Black Friday Now" deals on Target.com in advance of stores opening at 7 a.m. on Nov. 27.

Members of Target Circle - the retailer's free loyalty program - have access to deals all season long, as well as a chance to earn 1% on every purchase and direct a portion of purchases to local and national nonprofit organizations. In the first half of November, 1.5 million new guests joined Target Circle.

Target also is providing guests assurance that they can get Target's best deals whenever they choose to shop. Through Dec. 24, guests can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a "Black Friday Now" deal if it is offered for a lower price at Target or Target.com. Guests can visit Target.com for " Black Friday Now" deals, to access dozens of gift lists for everyone on their list and to find more details about Cyber as they are made available.

Most Popular "Black Friday Now" DealsOn Nov. 1, Target kicked off its "Black Friday Now" deals available throughout the entire month, allowing guests to get the season's best deals on their terms, without waiting for traditionally busy shopping days. So far, guests have shopped hundreds of thousands of "Black Friday Now" deals, spanning Electronics, Apparel, Beauty, Kitchen, Floorcare and more. The most popular "Black Friday Now" deals shopped so far include:

TCL 65" Android TV

Apple Watch Series 6

Christmas Trees

Apple AirPods Pro

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

More Guests Choose Same-DayAs guests continue to gravitate toward contactless shopping options, Target made a number of enhancements to its same-day services and made nearly all "Black Friday Now" deals available via Drive Up and Order Pickup, and more deals than ever available via same-day delivery with Shipt. This allows guests the flexibility to shop when and how they want, with the ability to receive purchases same-day, with no membership required. So far in November:

Millions more guests scored deals using contactless same-day services like Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt than last November.

The most popular deals shopped using Target's same-day services so far in November include kitchen appliances like coffee makers and air fryers, and men's and women's apparel, including graphic t-shirts.

Holiday trees and lighting deals are also among the most popular same-day purchases, as guests get an early start on holiday decorating.

Additional details on Target's holiday plans can be found on A Bullseye View.

