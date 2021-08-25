Target Names Sarah Travis President Of Roundel

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (TGT) - Get Report today named Sarah Travis president of Roundel, the retailer's in-house media company. Roundel helps advertisers connect directly with Target's guests through personalized, relevant marketing messages across Target's owned platforms and hundreds of brand-safe, off-platform channels.

Travis joins the company Sept. 13, and will report to Cara Sylvester, Target's executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer.

"Sarah has deep media expertise and a proven track record of creating and maximizing connections between brands and their core audiences," said Sylvester. "She has a clear passion for the media industry and a strong understanding of what it takes to break through in today's incredibly dynamic environment, and I'm confident that her leadership will position Roundel for continued success."

Travis brings significant media experience to Roundel, having previously served as managing director of retail at Google. In her 13 years with the company, Travis held multiple executive roles in marketing and sales.

"I've long admired Target's ability to understand and connect with its guests in a meaningful way, including the company's unparalleled shopping experience and its innovative approach to marketing," says Travis. "I'm looking forward to building on Roundel's strong foundation and working with the team to drive additional growth for Target and its many partners."

Target has invested significantly in enhancing Roundel's products and capabilities over the last several years, including the introduction of new offerings related to programmatic advertising, closed-loop measurement and self-service performance tools. The media company has consistently outpaced its revenue goals since relaunching in 2019, and remains a growing and profitable segment of the retailer's business.

About Target

