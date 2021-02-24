Target And ökocat® Expand Partnership With Super Soft Litter Distribution In More Than 500 Locations

FERNDALE, Wash., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation and ökocat ® are making it easy to switch to a superior natural litter that's cleaner and healthier for cats, families and their homes by expanding their partnership. This move follows a 300 percent increase in online sales for ökocat in 2020 on Target.com.

Medium-sized 11.2-pound boxes of Super Soft clumping natural litter will be featured on shelves in 578 locations across the country by March 14. Target.com currently sells four varieties of ökocat including Original , Less Mess, Dust Free , and Super Soft , but the latter is the first to make its way to Target's brick and mortar stores. Customers will benefit from an introductory price reduction of $3.00 off for a limited time from March 14-27 in stores.

"Target is a great fit for the ökocat brand, allowing pet parents to make a litter choice they feel good about," said Leslie Ellis, Communications Manager at ökocat. "Super Soft is incredibly popular for all cats with sensitive paws - especially kittens and senior cats, but it's also a great choice when transitioning from clay to natural litter."

Today's announcement follows the brand's packaging refresh in 2020 focusing on their commitment to help cat parents achieve a healthier clean®. Unlike traditional clay litter, ökocat has no toxic additives, synthetic chemicals, fragrance, dyes or GMOs and is made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber that is completely biodegradable and compostable.

All ökocat products are next generation plant and paper-based litter designed to be cleaner and healthier for cats, families and their homes. Super Soft all natural litter mimics the feel of clay, allowing for a smooth transition when switching brands. Additional benefits include:

Stops odor before it starts: Wood fiber naturally prevents enzymes from bonding with liquid and waste to stop the creation of ammonia and odor.

Clumps solid for easy scooping: Precision-cut fiber absorbs liquid on contact to form solid clumps for easy scooping and cleaning.

99 percent dust free for a healthier home: Clean wood fiber is screened and de-dusted for a cleaner pour. No dirty clay dust.

Degrades quickly and cleanly unlike clay litters that sit in landfills for years. Plus, it has the added convenience of being flushable. Just scoop and flush one clump at a time.

"ökocat provides excellent odor control, it's free of dyes, inks, scents, and it is 99 percent dust free," said veterinarian Dr. Ruth MacPete. "These benefits make it ideal for pets and people with respiratory issues or allergies."

Made entirely from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural wood and paper fiber, ökocat offers the brilliance of European engineering for a better performing litter. To purchase online, or find a Target retail location, please visit healthy-pet.com/okocat .

About ökocat ®ökocat, a Healthy Pet ® brand, is the next generation of natural cat litter. Made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber without harmful chemicals, fragrance, dyes or GMOs. ökocat ® is the U.S. version of the world's number one natural litter, CAT'S BEST , sold primarily in Europe. Due to the brilliance of European engineering, ökocat provides outstanding odor control, easy-clean clumping, and is 99% dust free to provide a cleaner, healthier litter choice for the home. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com/okocat or connect on Facebook or Instagram .

About Healthy Pet ® Healthy Pet ®, a leader in the pet category, offers Best in Home™ pet bedding and litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber. As a premier member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), Healthy Pet utilizes materials such as cellulose fiber and natural wood from sustainable sources, free from harmful chemicals and other pollutants and have been doing it for over 35 years. Healthy Pet brands include the number one brand of small animal bedding, carefresh ® , as well as CritterCare ® , natural cat litters ökocat ® and Simply Pine™ and Puppy Go Potty™ natural dog litter. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com .

