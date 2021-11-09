Tarena To Report Third Quarter Of 2021 Financial Results On November 23, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) - Get Tarena International, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on November 23, 2021. Tarena's management will host an earnings conference call and live webcast at 7:00 a.m. on November 23, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time ( 8:00 p.m. on November 23, 2021, Beijing Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:

Dialing-in to the conference call:

Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID.

Conference call registration link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9058508. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Tarena's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call" where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "9058508".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s), direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

Joining the conference call via a live webcast:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.tedu.cn/.

Listening to the conference call replay:

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until November 30, 2021, 07:59 ET:

United States: +1 855 452 5696INTERNATIONAL: +61 2 8199 0299Conference ID: 9058508

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.

