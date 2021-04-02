TapNpay Adds Industry Leader Travis Fustes As Executive VP Of Sales

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tapNpay, Inc., the toll industry's most innovative alternate payment solution, has named Travis Fustes to head up the organization's sales efforts for tapNpay, its patented toll payment solution.

Fustes has more than 19 years of tolling experience, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer at Cintra Toll Services for the last 10 years. Travis has also been involved with tapNpay, through its subsidiary AETolls, where he was a co-founder and board member for the past five years.

Prior to his role at Cintra, Fustes spent nearly eight years as a senior consultant with Latte, also focused on the tolling industry. In addition, Fustes has experience as a program manager.

"We are excited to add Travis to our team to lead the tapNpay sales effort," said Kenneth Plunk, Chief Executive Officer of tapNpay, Inc. "We have been working with Travis for several years on AETolls' board of directors. As AETolls is now part of tapNpay, his knowledge of our product set and customer base, as well as his intimate familiarity with the tolling industry, is a critical piece of the puzzle. We know his contribution will help us expand and grow the customer base for our unique solution."

"I am happy to be joining tapNpay, the only direct carrier billing (DCB) solution for toll collection. tapNpay is one of the most innovative FinTech companies in the tolling industry," said Fustes. "Because I have been involved in the inception of the technology, I understand what tapNpay has to offer tolling agencies. I also know that as the tolling industry pivots away from cash collection, we need to make the consumer experience as simple as possible. tapNpay is the best solution to make that happen."

Fustes received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Houston.

About tapNpay, Inc. Austin, Texas-based tapNpay, Inc. ( www.tapnpay.com) is a payment facilitator creating solutions that allow users to pay for products and services through their mobile phone. tapNpay is the first patented direct carrier billing software as a service (SaaS) solution focused on toll road collections. Available globally to toll operators, tapNpay interconnects to the majority of mobile carriers who provide the billing mechanism. Alternatively, tapNpay allows consumers to pay via credit/debit card or either Apple or Google Pay.

