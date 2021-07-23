Tapinator Provides Update On Idle Industries Game

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms, is today providing an update on its newest idle game, Idle Industries . The title was released globally on May 26, 2021, exclusively on Apple's iOS platform. In order to bring this unique, best-in-class idle game to mobile players worldwide, Tapinator joined forces with the game's developer, Robot Cake Games of Hannover, Germany.

Following its initial global launch on iOS, Idle Industries was featured by Apple as a "New Game We Love," in a multitude of countries, including the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, and many others. To-date, Idle Industries has achieved the following metrics:

Over 50,000 player downloads

Excellent rating of 4.7 (out of 5.0) stars, based on over 700 player reviews

Reached Top 150 within Strategy Games in the United States

Tapinator's CEO, Ilya Nikolayev, commented on the game's release, "We are proud of our team's work in creating a top quality idle game. The title leverages some of the systems that we established in Crypto Trillionaire and takes them to the next level. Rather than tapping to earn currency, within Idle Industries, the player oversees an industrial empire and establishes a network of mines, refineries and factories to churn out products and generate income. The game includes a multitude of products to craft, limited time events, a mission system and a deep, bustling economy. Just this week, we launched version 1.2 of the game, which includes a number of gameplay enhancements, and we will continue to improve the player experience through future updates. We look forward to providing future updates as we continue to build upon Idle Industries as well as updates surrounding our planned September launch of NFT500."

About Tapinator Tapinator Inc. (OTC: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading games for mobile platforms. Tapinator's library includes more than 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Through our Revolution Blockchain subsidiary, we are actively investing in blockchain-based digital assets and are developing consumer mobile applications, such as NFT500 that leverage these digital asset investments. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development, design and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

