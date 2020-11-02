TapestryHealth Expands Beyond Nursing Home Market

STRATFORD, Conn., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic made it clear to care providers everywhere in the country that the only way to treat patients quickly while avoiding the risks inherent in elderly people leaving home to go to a doctor, clinic or hospital, was to treat them through telemedicine. TapestryHealth is one of the country's leading providers of primary care telemedicine services to the skilled nursing industry, and according to their COO, Mordy Eisenberg, calls for Tapestry's services have been coming in steadily from assisted living companies and other providers, "Since the pandemic began, we've been expanding rapidly, adding skilled nursing facilities and now assisted living and memory care communities every week."

According to Mr. Eisenberg, extending TapestryHealth's primary care physician practice to Assisted Living communities was a natural progression from the company's existing nursing home clientele, "People are in assisted living situations because they need help. They are all compromised in some way and having access to a primary care physician specializing in geriatric care along with a team of board-certified specialists who can evaluate and treat a patient without ever having them leave their own room is more than just convenient. It's far more effective and efficient than trying to go to an off-site doctor or get an appointment with a specialist. But more important, the ability to be seen almost immediately means that we have the chance to arrest the possible spread of infectious disease, like Covid-19, before it has a chance to circulate throughout the community. It's just another way that telemedicine contributes to saving lives."

In addition to adding assisted living communities, TapestryHealth is adding memory care facilities as well. "If you aren't skilled at providing behavioral care to the elderly, then you shouldn't be providing care in nursing homes. Calming patients down, understanding their anxieties and where they are stemming from, and dealing with psych behaviors is the first step in providing care for many residents of skilled nursing facilities. Only then can you effectively deal with the physical issues," said Dr. David Chess, founder and Medical Director of TapestryHealth. "At TapestryHealth, our clinicians have those skills, so it was a natural evolution for us to extend our service to the many memory care facilities in the country. Not only are the behaviors found in memory care facilities very similar to those found in SNFs, but people in all situations, especially those with behavioral issues, universally respond better when they are being treated by a clinician they know and trust."

TapestryHealth services for assisted living and memory care communities, both on-site and remotely, are now available nationwide.

Contact: Mordy Eisenberg(845) 694-7288 meisenberg@tapestry.care

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tapestryhealth-expands-beyond-nursing-home-market-301165158.html

SOURCE TapestryHealth