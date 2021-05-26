Tapestry, Inc. To Present At Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) - Get Report, a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced that Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 2 nd at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live, available to the general public, and archived for a period of five business days. To access the presentation, log onto www.tapestry.com/investors or https://kvgo.com/ab/tapestry-june-2021.

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company's portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. For important news and information regarding Tapestry, visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.tapestry.com/investors. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. We use each of these channels of distribution as primary channels for publishing key information to our investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.

