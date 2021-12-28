Tapematic Spa Introduces A Revolutionary New System: IDM II - In Line Decoration Module

ORNAGO, Italy, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During this last challenging period, with many changes and limitations to the daily lives of many people around the globe, the Tapematic team has continued to be focused and highly dedicated to finding...

ORNAGO, Italy, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During this last challenging period, with many changes and limitations to the daily lives of many people around the globe, the Tapematic team has continued to be focused and highly dedicated to finding innovative solutions that satisfy a highly demanding market that requires greater agility and dynamism.

From here, the all-new IDM II - In-line Decoration Module is born. It is a fully automated in-line solution for the process of decorating substrates. Its design allows complex decoration in one continuous process by linking and synchronizing side and top hot-stamping stations, together with a Laser engraving to generate images and or variable data that allows any single item to be unique and distinguishable.

Tapematic IDM II has been designed to be integrated into a modular line, such as the Tapematic PST Line II, combining metallization, 360° Side Decoration, Top Decoration, Serialization, and coating in a fully automated in-line solution.

The advantages of the automated IDM II are evident: dramatic economic savings in staff and material cost. Increased capacity, faster changeovers, and a process free of operator variables and intervention. Introducing "next level" efficiency to varnishing and the decoration process.

Tapematic, founded in 1970, designs, develops, and markets high-quality industrial machinery. https://www.tapematic.com

PST Line II · In-line 3D Sputtering Coating System https://www.tapematic.com/metalization-lines/pst-line-2/

