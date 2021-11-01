TapClassifieds Releases TapCars.com, A Digital Automotive Marketplace, To Help Car Shoppers Find Their Perfect Car Without Compromising Their Privacy

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClassifieds announces TapCars.com, their new digital automotive marketplace focused on end-consumer privacy focused on connecting dealerships and shoppers through high-quality leads.

As data becomes more accessible, big tech companies like Apple and Google are moving forward with data privacy and consumer protection policies. The 2019 McKinsey Survey of North American Consumers of Data Privacy and Protection found that the automotive industry is consumers' 6th least trustworthy industry for data privacy. This reputation stems from strategies that emphasize collecting and analyzing consumer data.

TapCars' mission is to increase auto industry trustworthiness and credibility by prioritizing shoppers' relationships with their local dealerships. They remove all unwanted third-party cookies that collect and distribute customer information and create a tailored shopping experience. By doing so, TapCars provides shoppers with a personalized experience while implementing an approach that ensures high-quality leads for both dealerships and shoppers.

Many tech companies are scrambling to collect customer data before companies like Apple and Google introduce new consumer privacy protection measures. TapClassifieds has been at the forefront of the movement to protect consumers and is focused on providing car shoppers a safe environment to make decisions at their own pace.

"Our goal is to bring trust back to the car-buying experience. Our platform eliminates ambiguity about how dealerships get access to consumers' personal information. 'How'd you get my number?' shouldn't be a car shopper's first question when they're contacted about a vehicle of interest," says TapClassifieds CEO Jaideep Jain.

Through partnerships with companies like Carvana and Vroom, TapCars helps shoppers browse vehicles with the knowledge that their information is protected. Dealers can join this movement towards a consumer-focused experience by showcasing their inventories with TapCars.

Explore the TapCars platform at www.tapcars.com

About TapClassifieds:TapClassifieds is an industry-leading digital marketing success platform that allows dealerships to reach, engage, and convert modern shoppers into customers. The digital marketing success platform includes access to the TapClassifieds Network of top digital classifieds and social media sites for automated inventory marketing and distribution to support dealerships in selling more vehicles. The company has been one of INC's fastest-growing private companies in the US for three years and has won several awards including, the AWA Digital Marketing Award, Silicon Review's 50 fastest-growing companies, the SI 100 Most Promising Tech Companies, and the Red Herring Top 100. For more information, visit www.tapclassifieds.com.

Contact: Arvind Srinivasan(888) 559-0588 322492@email4pr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tapclassifieds-releases-tapcarscom-a-digital-automotive-marketplace-to-help-car-shoppers-find-their-perfect-car-without-compromising-their-privacy-301411647.html

SOURCE TapClassifieds