Tap IP and Tap Scheduler, created to help make scheduling and joining video meetings easy as many hybrid workers return to the office. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (LOGI) - Get Logitech International S.A. Report expanded its video collaboration portfolio with Tap IP, a network-based meeting room controller, and Tap Scheduler, a purpose-built meeting scheduling panel for any meeting space. Fully integrated with leading collaboration platforms and connected by a single Power over Ethernet (PoE) cable for clean, simple installation, Tap IP and Tap Scheduler were created to help make scheduling and joining video meetings remarkably easy as many hybrid workers return to the office.

"The current touch controller market has a Goldilocks problem: a high end that's complex, expensive, and largely proprietary; and a lower end dominated by consumer tablets that were not designed with enterprise requirements like remote device management, security, and cable management," said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. "Tap IP and Tap Scheduler were designed from the ground up to provide secure, enterprise-grade performance; elegant design including sleek cable retention; and compatibility with the major market service players - all at an affordable price."

Meetings start with just one touch with Logitech Tap IP, a touch controller for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android, Zoom Rooms, and other popular video conferencing services that - together with a Logitech conferencecam - deliver a reliable, consistent experience from room to room. Logitech Tap IP delivers the same one-touch meeting join functionality as Logitech Tap, at a lower cost and easier installation via IP-based connection to the network. With clean and secure cable management plus flexible mounting options, Tap IP can be smoothly and securely installed virtually anywhere in the meeting room. Featuring a sleek, intuitive design, Tap IP has just the right presence in the room, so teams can focus on collaboration.

Making it simple to find and claim the right meeting space in the office, Tap Scheduler's spacious 10.1-inch touchscreen allows for easy reading of meeting information, and its built-in lighting system signals room availability from a distance. Placed just outside the meeting room, participants can use Tap Scheduler to quickly claim rooms for ad hoc meetings or book them in advance. It is compatible with Teams, Zoom Rooms, Robin, and Meetio, a cloud-based meeting room management company recently acquired by Logitech. Designed for deployment at scale, Tap Scheduler is easy to install for virtually any collaboration space, with included mounts to help secure the panel to various surfaces, and cable management for a professional and tidy setup.

In a move that extends Logitech's video collaboration ecosystem into a complete solution of hardware, software, and services, Logitech now also offers customers a comprehensive, all-in-one service plan for Logitech video collaboration solutions, Logitech Select. Designed to help IT professionals maximize uptime of their video solutions, Select offers 24/7 solution support, next-business-day Advanced RMA and exclusive Insights and Alerts functionality in Logitech Sync, Logitech's video conferencing device management platform. Customers with 50 or more rooms covered by Select also enjoy the benefits of onsite spares and a dedicated Customer Success Manager.

Logitech Tap IP and Tap Scheduler are available Fall 2021 globally, each with an MSRP of $699. Tap IP will be compatible with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android, Zoom Rooms Appliances, PC-based Zoom Rooms, and RingCentral Rooms. Tap Scheduler can be installed as a Teams panel, Zoom Rooms Scheduling display, Robin-powered scheduling panel, or with Meetio. Compatibility with additional partners will be available for both devices after launch. To learn more about Logitech's newest video collaboration solutions, visit our website .

