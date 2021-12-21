Taos Ski Valley To Host The World Pro Ski Tour World Championship Event April 2022

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley will host the World Pro Ski Tour World Championships event April 7-10, 2022. This prestigious event draws professional athletes from all over the world, and for the first time will include both men's and women's races. Thousands of spectators, competitors, and sponsors are expected to attend, showcasing Taos' world-renowned terrain on international television.

The World Pro Ski Tour, presented by Rocket Mortgage, is the country's foremost professional alpine race tour in which athletes race side-by-side in a single elimination format. Through a series of events that make up the Tour, skiers rack-up points and the chance to compete at Taos for a World Pro Ski Tour World Championship title.

"After putting this event on hold the last two seasons, Taos is thrilled to welcome the World Pro Ski Tour back," said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. "We have the terrain, the resources, and most importantly, the enthusiasm to welcome this world-famous group of Olympians and professionals. In addition to skiing excitement, this multi-day event will help drive economic recovery throughout the Northern New Mexico region."

Professional skiers, World Cup athletes and Olympians from around the world will begin the Tour in January in Colorado. This year's Tour will feature eleven races total; 8 men's events and 3 women's events. On the women's side, expected to compete are two-time Olympians, Alice McKennis and Laurenne Ross, U.S Ski Team alum and NCAA Giant Slalom champion, Lindsey Cone, and Canadian Olympian, Anna Goodman. The men's Tour features professional ski racers including two-time Olympic gold medalist, Ted Ligety, reigning National Parallel Champion, Garret Driller and the ever-dominant, two-time WPST Overall Champion, Rob Cone.

Information about tickets, spectator events, and other details will be posted in the coming months.

"Taos has some of the best terrain in North America and has a history of deep spring snow under sunny skies," said Jon Franklin, CEO World Pro Ski Tour. "We're thrilled this world-class event will culminate in Taos Ski Valley, one of the most storied and exciting resorts in the West."

To learn more about the World Pro Ski Tour, please visit www.worldproskitour.com.

About Taos Ski ValleyNestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With over more than 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley is the industry's only B Corp Certified ski resort, which means it operates with the highest standards of environmental sustainability, and social and economic justice. An independently owned and operated resort, Taos maintains an authentic charm while delivering a world-class experience both on-mountain and off for skiers and riders of all abilities. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley and its B Corp commitment, please visit www.skitaos.com.

About the World Pro Ski Tour:The World Pro Ski Tour, presented by Rocket Mortgage, is a nationwide tour of events where professional skiers race side-by-side in a single elimination, bracket format. Prize money and an overall World Pro Tour title attract Olympians, World Cup athletes and professional skiers from around the globe. On-site spectators and TV viewers can watch all stops on the Tour in an exciting and easy to understand format where the first racer to the finish is the winner. The WPST is viewed in more than 100 million homes and can be seen in primetime on CBS Sports Network, live on Flolive.tv and via the award-winning docuseries, Life In Between Gates. More information on the World Pro Ski Tour and all its partners can be found at http://worldproskitour.com

