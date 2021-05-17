TAOP Awarded Top 10 Emerging Brands At 2021 China Brand Day

SHENZHEN, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company"), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced that the Company has received a Top 10 Emerging Brand Award at 2021 China Brand Day hosted by China Association of National Advertisers on May 10. The event aims to recognize leading brands and to encourage them to go global and contribute to the formation of strong markets both domestically and overseas.

2021 China Brand Day was held in Shanghai from May 10 to May 12, and was jointly sponsored by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Areas, the Ministry of Commerce, the State Administration of Market Supervision and Administration, the State Intellectual Property Office, and the Shanghai Municipal Government. The Emerging Brand Award recognizes brands for outstanding contributions in digital economy and in social responsibility. TAOP, as a "Shenzhen Top Brand", received this Top 10 Emerging Brand Award for its innovative smart cloud platform and its free distribution of public awareness and coronavirus precaution information across Taoping network. As part of a series of activities associated with "China Brand Day", Mr. Jianghuai Lin, CEO of the Company, was selected as a China Brand Ambassador for global promotion of China brands. Mr. Zhixiong Huang, Chief Operating Officer of TAOP, was invited as an honored keynote speaker for the main track of "China Brand Day" activities and updated the audience about the Company's strategy and recent developments in the blockchain related and cloud computing power businesses.

"We are honored to receive this award and are humbled by the support from our customers and partners. The recognition is a good start for our Company, as we strive to provide our customers and partners with an expanding array of innovative and reliable cloud services," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP.

