Tantalus Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Peter Londa, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. ("Tantalus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRID), and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. https://www.tantalus.com/

SOURCE TMX Group Limited