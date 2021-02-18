Tanner Selected As Exclusive Master Distributor For Parker Lock-Out® Maximum Security Screw

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanner Bolt & Nut Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is pleased to announce an agreement has been reached with Parker Fasteners of Buckeye, AZ to become the exclusive master distributor in the United States for its Lock-Out® maximum security screw.

Lock-Out® is a new and innovative security fastener featuring a unique patented drive that is engineered to perform in high torque applications. The distinctive oval center pin and multiple drive/key combinations gives customers the option to select higher levels of security in a tamper-proof fastener. Installation bits are not sold commercially. Installation bits will only be sold through Tanner.

Lock-Out® is available in a multitude of head styles, threads, diameters, lengths, materials, and finishes. Diameters range from 1/4"-5/8", M1.4-M16, and #0-#10, with lengths up to 12" for certain diameters. Materials available include carbon steel, stainless steel 302HQ, 304, 316, A286 & brass alloy steel 4037, 8740.

For absolute maximum protection of your property or product, Lock-Out® can be manufactured with a one-of-a-kind, drive pattern that is exclusive to your company.

Tanner will receive its initial stock order in early March 2021 and will continue to bolster its inventory throughout the year. Made-to-order product typically will ship in 8-10 weeks.

Tanner, headquartered in Brooklyn, NY is a nationwide distributor of premium industrial and security fasteners, code compliant anchors, safety products, and power tool accessories. For over 40 years, Tanner's knowledgeable sales and support staff has committed to a customer first approach, delivering innovative quality products. Tanner partners with over fifty well known quality brands that provide our customers with industry leading experience, innovation, and quality control.

Parker Fasteners is a premier ISO & AS9100 Rev D registered cold heading manufacturer located in Buckeye, Arizona who sources all raw materials from American sources, including DFARS compliance. Parker takes great pride in making quality fasteners, meeting customer product specifications, and delivering on or before promised due dates. Parker brings a unique depth of experience and a high level of innovation to their product offering, delivering the highest level of support in the industry in this high growth area.

