Tangram Vision Raises Pre-Seed Funding Round To Enhance Sensors And Help Robots See The World

Founded by computer vision veterans, Tangram Vision's mission is to make sensors simpler for robotics, drones, autonomous vehicles and factory automation. The Tangram Vision SDK includes tools for rapid sensor integration, multi-sensor calibration and remote diagnostics, saving robotics engineers months of engineering time.

BOULDER, Colo., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Vision is announcing that it has raised a pre-seed fundraising round and is launching its sensor management SDK.

THE TANGRAM VISION STORYTangram Vision was founded in 2020 by computer vision veterans and Occipital alumni Brandon Minor and Adam Rodnitzky. While at Occipital, they helped to engineer and launch the Structure Sensor & SDK 3D sensing platform. After having worked with numerous robotics, drone and autonomous vehicle companies on integrating the Structure Sensor into their platforms, Brandon and Adam realized that there was a significant software gap for sensors.

"We were working with some of the most sophisticated engineering teams in the world, yet they still struggled to add sensors to their platforms, and struggled even more to make them operate reliably," Minor said.

"We spoke to dozens of robotics companies before launching Tangram." Rodnitzky said. "We found that they were delaying product launches by over a year because of struggles with integrating and configuring the sensors their products used."

TANGRAM VISION SDK LAUNCHTangram Vision is launching the Tangram Vision SDK, a sensor management SDK that resolves these struggles. It includes APIs for plug-and-play integration for popular perception sensors like 3D, LiDAR, and RGB cameras, as well as IMU motion sensors. It also includes a set of tools to maximize sensor uptime during deployment by managing sensor calibration, data streams and diagnostics.

"The flagship of the Tangram platform is calibration for multiple sensors," Rodnitzky said. "Calibration errors are the single trickiest sensor failure mode faced by robots and AVs, and without good calibration, a robot can't safely operate. The Tangram Vision SDK effectively eliminates those errors."

TANGRAM VISION FUNDING ROUNDThe Tangram Vision team is announcing the completion of a pre-seed funding round. The round was led by 2048 Ventures, with participation by Trucks VC, Dynamo Ventures, and SHAKTI.

ABOUT TANGRAM VISIONTangram Vision ( www.tangramvision.com) is building the infrastructure layer for vision-enabled products like robots and drones. We make it simple to integrate sensors, build apps with their data, and optimize stability and performance over the entire product lifecycle.

CONTACT Adam Rodnitzky Co-Founder press@tangramvision.com

Related Files Tangram_Vision_Fact_Sheet.pdf Tangram_Vision_Funding_Release.pdf

Related Images tangram-process-flow.png Tangram Process Flow A graphic representation of how the Tangram Vision SDK manages and optimizes sensors for vision-enabled platforms.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tangram-vision-raises-pre-seed-funding-round-to-enhance-sensors-and-help-robots-see-the-world-301259295.html

SOURCE Tangram Vision