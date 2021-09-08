Tangram Launches Sales Within Its Second Residential Tower, Tangram House West

The new modern residences include access to eclectic dining destinations, family-friendly entertainment, sprawling shopping options and more within steps of the residential tower

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Leading development firms F&T Group and SCG America today announced the launch of Tangram's second residential tower, Tangram House West. The 16-story, 132-unit residential building is a part of Tangram, the 1.2 million-square-foot new development and epicenter of Downtown Flushing, Queens.

Infused with modern elegance, Tangram House West was designed by award-winning Architect and Interior Designer Jean-Gabriel Neukomm of JG Neukomm. The aesthetic was inspired by tranquil and inviting modernism via studio, one and two-bedroom residences offering sweeping Manhattan skyline or lush garden views. In addition, 27 grand penthouses (one, two, three and four-bedroom) include upgraded appliances and finishes that maintain the same organic sensibilities integral of Tangram House's design. Residents will also have access to valet parking.

Pricing starts at approximately $680,000. The homes range in size from 484 to over 2,300 square feet.

Each Tangram House West home features high ceilings, custom Italian cabinetry, engineered white oak wood flooring, Miele appliances, as well as curated finishes throughout. Select units have private balconies and terraces that provide a private escape from city life with panoramic city and garden views. In addition, certain residences are outfitted with thoughtful add-on amenities like radiant floor warming in bathrooms and wine coolers. Exceptional advantages include a 60'-long indoor heated saltwater lap pool, a state-of-the-art health and wellness club, an outdoor lit tennis court, indoor and outdoor children's play areas, a vitality pool, a salt room and sauna, designated dog run areas and more. Additionally, buyers will benefit from the 421a tax abatement.

The grand penthouses include upgraded appliances and finishes. Select penthouse units also include an outdoor gas grill. Kitchens are appointed with elegant stone countertops and backsplashes and are equipped with vented hoods. Penthouse bathrooms include elegantly designed bathroom fixtures and accessories, radiant floor warming, stone vanity tops and custom medicine cabinets with lighting, as well as several penthouses featuring luxurious freestanding bathtubs.

Fully furnished studios prioritize privacy, storage space, and style, featuring bespoke millwork on built-in bookshelves, custom headboards, and pull-out dining tables. Particular studio residences include high-quality, built-in Murphy beds and hide-away tables, where timeless convenience meets modern design.

"After the immense success of the residential Tangram House South's quick sell out after launching in 2017, we're looking forward to welcoming an equally eager group of buyers to Tangram House West. We are passionate about offering unrivaled homes and the convenience of a built-in destination for the community and city at large. We're ready to welcome residents to a new culturally rich destination. Tangram provides access to a full and exciting lifestyle in the heart of one of this city's fast flourishing, diverse neighborhoods. The uniqueness of the project is incomparable to other buildings in Flushing - the opportunity is simply unparalleled," stated Helen Lee, Executive Vice President, F&T Group.

Adding to its tranquility, Tangram House West's unique 3,500-square-foot Pavilion sits at the heart of its one acre of a lush walking garden. The Pavilion - inspired by a Japanese teahouse - includes intimate lounges and meditative seating areas available exclusively to residents. For entertaining, residents can access a private dining room, outdoor barbecue grills and seating areas.

Tangram is a full-block site in Flushing offering endless options for internationally influenced cuisine, family-friendly entertainment, and expansive shopping options. This includes a wide variety of restaurants; a 24,000 square-foot culinary food hall and beer garden; Renaissance Hotel; state-of-the-art 4DX Regal movie theater (the first new theater to open in Flushing in 35 years and the first 4DX theater in Queens). Tangram also welcomes Goldfish Swim School; Funzy Play; Orange Theory Fitness; and Muze Salon. Tangram Tower is also home to 48 office condominiums.

For more information, please visit www.tangramnyc.com , or call the Sales Gallery at +1.718.509.0588.

About Tangram

Tangram is a mixed-use development project located in the heart of Downtown Flushing, Queens. Tangram is elevating Flushing through its groundbreaking vision of immersive retail, residential, office and hotel space, featuring 275,000 square feet of high-end curated retail in a multi-level space alongside a sweeping, sky-lit atrium. A joint development between F&T Group and SCG America - developers of the highly successful One Fulton Square mixed-use project, also in Flushing - Tangram offers 1.2 million square feet including retail, residential, office and hotel space. This New York destination includes a four-star, 208-key Renaissance New York Flushing Hotel, a state-of-the-art 4DX movie theater from Regal Cinemas, Orangetheory Fitness, Miniso, a global chained life-style store, Funzy Play, a 6,000-square-foot children's playground, premier learn-to-swim facility Goldfish Swim School and the neighborhood's first beer garden. Tangram also features a 24,000-square-foot food hall, a foodie's paradise with international eats. Eateries include Beijing-based Ju Qi, Taiwanese dessert bar Meet Fresh and one of the largest and most popular hot pot chains in China, Xiao Long Kan Hot Pot. Designed by New York-based Margulies Hoelzli Architecture, with retail interiors by BHDM, Tangram is designed to become a global destination, marking a new chapter for entertainment and experience in NYC. Tangram is slated to open in late 2021. For more information visit www.tangramnyc.com.

F&T Group

Established in New York City in 1983, F&T Group is a fully integrated real estate development and investment company focusing on mixed-use, commercial and residential development with offices in NYC, Shanghai and Nanjing. Offering an in-house team of highly experienced development, construction, master planning, design and marketing professionals, F&T's US-Sino cooperative platform is characterized by its internationally recognized construction and design quality, as well as its global vision for development excellence. F&T Group's current projects include the four-million-square-foot Nanjing World Trade Center; Flushing Commons, a 1.8 million-square-foot mixed-use project consisting of office, luxury residential; and a 1.5-acre public plaza, also in the heart of Downtown Flushing.

Shanghai Construction Group America

Shanghai Construction Group (SCG) is one of the leading construction conglomerates in China and a pioneer in the development of modern cities, with work spanning decades. Publicly listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since 1997, with footprints in more than 30 countries and regions, SCG was ranked the 9th largest global contractor by Engineering News-Record in 2017. SCG America (SCGA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SCG headquartered in New York City, has three decades of experience and currently has billions invested in real estate in the United States. Its services range from general contracting, construction management, real estate development and real estate fund management. As highly sought-after builders and developers, SCGA strives for professional excellence and technological innovation that creates enduring value for partners and customers alike.

JG Neukomm Architecture

JG Neukomm Architecture is a New York-based company of architects and designers with a portfolio that includes hospitality, residential housing, retail and interior design. With more than 25 years of experience, Jean-Gabriel Neukomm, AIA, leads the team to assess design with provocative thinking and collaborative action, resulting in architecture that reflects an integrated understanding of the richness of our environments and the distinction of the firm's clients. Current projects include a multi-towered luxury residential project in downtown Los Angeles and a townhouse renovation in a historic New York neighborhood. Visit www.jgnarch.com .

