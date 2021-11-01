Tango Therapeutics Announces Appointment Of Dr. Marc Rudoltz As Chief Medical Officer And Doug Barry As General Counsel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced two recent senior management appointments: Marc Rudoltz, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, and Doug Barry, J.D., as General Counsel.

"Marc's deep experience in oncology-clinical development, and particular focus on targeted therapy, will be of great benefit as Tango advances into the clinic in the first half of 2022 with TNG908, our MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor," said Barbara Weber, M.D., president and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics. "I'm equally excited to have Doug joining our team, as his insights and experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry will be invaluable as we continue our growth trajectory as a public company."

Dr. Rudoltz has more than 20 years' experience leading all phases of clinical drug development. As the principal of MSR Healthcare Consultants LLC, Dr. Rudoltz served as Chief Medical Officer for a number of companies including Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Constellation Pharmaceuticals and as a clinical consultant for Blueprint Medicines. In these roles, Dr. Rudoltz led teams to start and accelerate the clinical development of a number of targeted small molecule anti-cancer agents including Qinlock®, Aykavit®, Gavreto®, and pelabrisib. Previously, he worked in clinical development roles for several companies, including Novartis where he played key roles in the development and commercialization of Gleevec® and Tasigna®. Dr. Rudoltz obtained his B.S. in Chemical Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and M.D. from SUNY-Upstate Medical University. He completed residency training in Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University followed by fellowship training in Cancer Biology at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Rudoltz is the author of 25 peer-reviewed publications.

Mr. Barry has been practicing law for over 20 years, and joins Tango from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where he was Vice President of Corporate Law, and was responsible for public reporting, corporate governance, financing transactions, and litigation. Prior to Alexion, he was Associate General Counsel at Alere Inc., which was acquired by Abbott Laboratories. Earlier in his career, Mr. Barry spent 10 years as an attorney in the corporate department at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP. Mr. Barry has a B.A. degree in Political Science from Hobart College, a Master's degree from University of Virginia in International Relations and a juris doctor from Northwestern University School of Law.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. This includes expanding the universe of precision oncology targets into novel areas such as tumor suppressor gene loss and their contribution to the ability of cancer cells to evade immune cell killing. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, Tango's future operating performance, goals, expectations, beliefs and development objectives for Tango's product pipeline. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "goal", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. For example, statements concerning the following include or constitute forward-looking statements: Dr. Rudoltz experience will be of great benefit to the Company as it advances TNG908 into clinical trials in the first half of 2022 and the Company will continue its growth trajectory as a public company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Tango and its management are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: Tango has a limited operating history and has not generated any revenue to date from drug sales, and may never become profitable; Tango will need to raise capital in the future and if we are unable to raise capital when needed or on attractive terms, we would be forced to delay, scale back or discontinue some of our development programs or future commercialization efforts; we may be unable to advance our preclinical development programs into and through the clinic for safety or efficacy reasons or commercialize our product candidates or we may experience significant delays in doing so as a result of factors beyond Tango's control; Tango's approach to the discovery and development of product candidates is novel and unproven, which makes it difficult to predict the time, cost of development, and likelihood of successfully developing any products; Tango may not identify or discover additional product candidates or may expend limited resources to pursue a particular product candidate or indication and fail to capitalize on product candidates or indications that may be more profitable or for which there is a greater likelihood of success; our products candidates may cause adverse or other undesirable side effects that could, among other things, delay or prevent regulatory approval; our dependence on third parties for conducting clinical trials and producing drug product; our ability to obtain and maintain patent and other intellectual property protection for our technology and product candidates or the scope of intellectual property protection obtained is not sufficiently broad; and delays and other impacts on product development and clinical trials from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in Tango's filings with the SEC, including the risk factors referenced in Tango's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this presentation, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Tango specifically disclaims any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

