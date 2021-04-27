Tanger Outlets Partners With Fillogic To Elevate Distribution Services

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlets Centers, a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, today announced plans for a partnership with Fillogic, the logistics-as-a-service platform for retail. Tanger's first Fillogic tech-enabled micro distribution hub, now open at the Deer Park Center in New York, is anticipated to be a model for other Tanger Outlet locations going forward.

"We are continuously looking for opportunities to innovate and improve our customer service," said Stephen Yalof, CEO of Tanger Outlets. "Our partnership with Fillogic allows us to take our fulfillment capabilities to the next level with even faster and more convenient delivery and return offerings. It will also allow us to further expand our strategic partnerships and tenant portfolio into categories such as furniture and hardgoods that benefit from on-site logistics, providing customers with prompt white glove home delivery."

At Tanger Deer Park, Fillogic's hub will offer a variety of shipping services, including same-day delivery for local residents and one-stop shopping, allowing customers to conveniently drop online returns on-site. Traveling customers visiting from other areas will also be able to easily ship their purchases home.

"We are very happy that our partners at Tanger Outlets share our common vision on the future of physical retail and the transformation driven by customer behavior and supported by logistics," said Bill Thayer, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Fillogic.

"Fillogic lowers fulfillment costs and improves delivery times by up to 65% for retail guests from the convenience of the local mall ."

Fillogic's primary focus is to help retailers improve service levels, reduce costs, and optimize asset utilization through strategically located, tech-enabled distribution hubs at shopping centers. At each property, Fillogic staff will pick up merchandise purchased online fulfilled through inventory from the center's retail stores, and then aggregate and intelligently pre-sort packages for efficient, consolidated pick-up and delivery through the company's proprietary Delivery Provider Network (DPN).

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

About FillogicFillogic is a NYC-based technology company dedicated to maximizing efficiencies for retailers and freight delivery networks via mall-based micro distribution hubs. The company was co-founded by Bill Thayer, a senior retail and logistics executive with more than 30 years of experience and positions ranging from COO at Loehmann's to technology consultant for Macy's, Century21 and more, and Rob Caucci, a serial tech entrepreneur with experience at top companies ranging from Danone to Booz Allen Hamilton, who also co-founded PijonBox, the subscription care package box for college students.

