Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. To Present At Nareit's REITworld 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) - Get Report announced today that its management team will present at Nareit's REITworld 2020 Virtual Annual Conference on Wednesday, November 18th at 8:45 am EST.

To view the presentation live or on-demand, you must register for the conference on the REITworld website. Registration for REITworld 2020 is complimentary.

The Company's most recent management presentation may be accessed on Tanger's Investor Relations website.

About Tanger Factory Outlet CentersTanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) - Get Report is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Contact: Cyndi Holt Vice President of Investor Relations (336) 834-6892 Cyndi.Holt@TangerOutlets.com

