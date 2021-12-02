Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Expansion Of Senior Leadership Team

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced the appointments of Rick Carpenter as Chief Technical Officer, Libba Sapitsky as Senior Vice President, Customer Care, and Rizwan Pervez...

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) - Get Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Report, a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced the appointments of Rick Carpenter as Chief Technical Officer, Libba Sapitsky as Senior Vice President, Customer Care, and Rizwan Pervez as Senior Vice President, Quality and Regulatory.

"These new positions were created to strengthen our management team as we prepare for continued growth, near-term product expansions and the execution of our longer-term product pipeline strategy," said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer. "Rick, Libba and Rizwan are welcome additions to our senior leadership team, each bringing significant expertise in their respective functions and a shared passion for our mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes."

Mr. Carpenter brings more than 30 years of engineering technology leadership experience. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Inseego Corporation, where he led the worldwide engineering team and was responsible for device hardware and software, cloud software, quality assurance, regulatory and product certification and technical account management.

Ms. Sapitsky brings more than 30 years of experience in global life sciences and consumer care. She most recently served as Vice President of Customer Service and Operations at CVS Health, where she was a leader of contact center operations, customer experience, client support, continuous improvement and work force management teams. Prior to CVS, she was the Senior Vice President of Customer Service for Siemens Healthcare.

Mr. Pervez brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in Quality, Regulatory and Compliance spanning the diagnostics, point of care, in vitro diagnostics, software as a medical device, ventilation, ultrasound, surgical and interventional markets. He most recently served as Global Head of Quality and Regulatory Compliance for the Medtronic Respiratory Intervention business, where he had executive responsibility for establishing worldwide strategy and direction for quality and regulatory matters.

Full bios for the entire executive management team can be found at tandemdiabetes.com/about-us/people.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ( www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2, and $TNDM.Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005882/en/