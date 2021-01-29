Tampa General Hospital Names Qualenta Forrest As New Executive Vice President And Chief People And Talent Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital, one of the most comprehensive academic medical centers in the nation, announced today that it has named Qualenta Forrest, JD, its new Executive Vice President and Chief People and Talent Officer. Forrest will officially begin her new role on April 5, 2021. She will lead Tampa General Hospital's Human Resources Department with a focus on the voice of team members and an evidence-based strategy to provide support and enhance engagement.

"We're proud to welcome Qualenta to Tampa General Hospital," said John Couris, CEO and president of Tampa General Hospital. "Qualenta will help us achieve our vision to be the safest and most innovative academic medical center in the country. We are excited to have Qualenta lead our diversity and inclusion efforts, and continue our focus on team member engagement, leadership development, talent management and comprehensive human resources initiatives."

Forrest comes to Tampa General from CHI St. Vincent, a regional health network in Arkansas, where she served as Market Vice President, Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to her time at CHI St. Vincent, Forrest worked at Medical University South Carolina as Associate Chief People Officer. Forrest earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock-William H. Bowen School of Law, and BA degrees in Spanish and criminal justice from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

"I'm thrilled to join the Tampa General Hospital team and look forward to caring for the people who provide the best medical care to our community," said Qualenta Forrest. "It is a privilege to join a culture that also values putting people first and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to foster a people-first culture."

