Tampa General Hospital Names New Chief Nursing Officer

Tampa, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital has appointed Annmarie Chavarria, DNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC to the position of senior vice president and chief nursing officer. Chavarria joins Tampa General from Abington Jefferson Health, part of the Thomas Jefferson University system in the greater Philadelphia area, where she served as senior vice president and chief nursing officer.

"We're excited to welcome Annmarie to the Tampa General team," said Kelly Cullen, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Tampa General. "Her kind, visible and data-driven leadership style, as well as her ability to foster strong communication and collaboration across all interdisciplinary teams including nurses and physicians, will be a great asset in achieving our vision to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America."

Chavarria will be responsible for leading all inpatient nursing services across Tampa General with a focus on further developing cross-functional collaboration among nursing teams across hospital departments. Her leadership background includes strategic planning, budget development and management, shared governance, as well as performance improvement.

" Tampa General has a strong reputation as a leading academic medical center and the culture is evident at all levels of the organization. I'm looking forward to working with the team on further developing the hospital's world-class care and compassionate culture," said Chavarria. "My approach is to consistently find ways for team members to support each other in pursuing our goals."

Additionally, she will use her expertise in leading the Magnet nursing recognition process to help Tampa General in continuing to meet the rigorous standards of earning the highest national honor in professional nursing practice. Tampa General has achieved Magnet recognition four consecutive times from 2005 to 2019.

Chavarria has more than 15 years of nursing leadership experience and holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from La Salle University, Philadelphia; a Master's of Science in Nursing Leadership and Health Systems Management from Drexel University, Philadelphia and a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing from Holy Family College, Philadelphia. She also earned a nurse executive advanced certification from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Her professional memberships include the American Nurses' Association, the Clinical Nurse Leader Association, the American Medical Surgical Nurses Association, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and the Southeastern Organization of Nurse Leaders. Chavarria has presented at numerous professional conferences on a variety of topics.

