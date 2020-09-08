Tampa General Hospital Is Recognized Nationally As A Best Organization For Leadership Development

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital has been named a 2020 Best Organization for Leadership Development (BOLD) Award Winner by the not-for-profit National Center for Healthcare Leadership (NCHL).

The NCHL Survey analyzes participating health care systems to determine their capacity to develop leaders and improve health care outcomes through inclusive leadership and organizational excellence.

To be considered for the BOLD Award, organizations are measured using the NCHL Scorecard which tracks effective leadership development practices in 12 key areas and then compares those to other health systems across the country. Tampa General Hospital ranked among the top 10 organizations overall in the nation, as well as in the top 10 percent in four key areas:

Preparing new leaders for success

Attracting and selecting leaders

Developing for diversity and inclusion

Leadership and well-being

" Tampa General is committed to the continued growth of all team members," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "Being named a BOLD Award winner validates the important work we are doing to develop our team members who aspire to be in a leadership role. I am proud of our culture at Tampa General and the programs we have in place around talent management, giving our team members the tools and resources they need to develop their leadership skills and be successful within the organization."

Tampa General offers professional leadership training for its team members through its Organizational Development department and through progressive academic partnerships with local institutions. Internally, Organizational Development has seamlessly converted its most popular face-to-face programs into e-learning and virtual opportunities to accommodate current safety standards. Programs addressing diversity and inclusion are consistently popular through e-learning platforms while virtual presentations focused on emotional intelligence and team member engagement are always well-attended online.

During the pandemic, TGH pivoted to accommodate new leader onboarding virtually and continues to build out that program to ensure a successful transition to these new leadership roles. Additionally, in 2018, Tampa General established an internal leadership development program called Leadership Enrichment And Development - or LEAD TGH. This year-long program provides mentoring and leadership training to team members in the early stages of their careers and prepares them to become better leaders.

To further augment learning opportunities, TGH has collaborated with academic partners in the Tampa Bay community for many years. Both the University of South Florida's Muma College of Business and the University of Tampa's Sykes College of Business offer a variety of programs for TGH team members to expand their skills through external certification programs. These new learning opportunities are key for recruitment and attracting the best candidates for leadership roles and underscore Tampa General's commitment to supporting the career growth of team members through formalized professional development.

"This BOLD award clearly indicates we're one of the best in health care," said TGH Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Chris Roederer. "The work that Organizational Development has accomplished within our organization and what we have done in collaboration with USF and UT demonstrates that this is a journey and we're definitely heading in the right direction."

Tampa General Hospital and the other health care organizations who received the prestigious award will be recognized at a virtual event on Wednesday, November 18 in conjunction with the National Center for Healthcare Leadership's Human Investment Conference. The NCHL is a Chicago-based not-for-profit organization that serves as an industry catalyst to improve health care leadership through inter-organizational collaboration and learning.

