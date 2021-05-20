Tampa General Hospital And USF Health Team Offer Minimally Invasive Alternative For Surgical Treatment Of Uterine Fibroids

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital today announced the expansion of its minimally invasive gynecological surgery program with an innovative, same-day surgical treatment choice for women experiencing debilitating pain and fatigue caused by uterine fibroids. This treatment option may provide faster recovery and fewer side effects.

"This new procedure uses laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation to shrink fibroids and allows us to spare the uterus. It can be another uterine-sparing option for a woman suffering from this common condition," said Dr. Emad Mikhail, a minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon at Tampa General and associate professor and director of the Division of Gynecology in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

Fibroids are muscular tumors that grow in the wall of the uterus. They can vary in size and number and are almost always benign. The most common treatment for uterine fibroids has been a hysterectomy, the removal of the uterus and sometimes the ovaries.

As a major surgery that involves removal of the uterus and potentially the ovaries, a hysterectomy also compromises a woman's fertility. The surgery causes earlier onset of menopause and can also trigger significant physical and emotional side effects. Physical side effects include pain, blood loss, scarring, sweating, hot flashes, vaginal dryness and disturbed sleep, as well as several weeks of recovery. Emotional side effects can impact each woman differently and some women can experience feelings of sadness, depression and grief.

"With this new procedure, we only treat the fibroids and do not have to completely remove them to relieve symptoms," Dr. Mikhail said. The radiofrequency ablation destroys the fibroid tissue, which shrinks over time resolving the symptoms.

"Because it's minimally invasive and there are only three small incisions, most women go home the same day and return to their normal activities in four to five days," Dr. Mikhail said. Depending on the severity of the symptoms, many patients see the most relief in about three months. In a clinical study, 94 percent of women reported improvement in their symptoms.

Women with symptomatic fibroids can experience bleeding heavy enough to cause anemia, enlargement of the lower stomach, lower back pain, a feeling of fullness in the lower stomach area and frequent urination. "Fibroid symptoms can be disruptive and debilitating, particularly for women who desire uterine preservation," Dr. Mikhail said.

"Radiofrequency ablation is used to treat conditions in the liver, bone and prostate. However, this is the first time it has been used to treat uterine fibroids. For certain patients, this treatment can be a good alternative to other options such as a hysterectomy," Dr. Mikhail said. To complete the procedure, the physician uses a camera, ultrasound and digital guidance mapping.

For more information on the Acessa ProVu system and Tampa General, contact the USF Health Appointment Line, (813) 259-8500.

