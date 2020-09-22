Tampa-based Senior Living Operator, Inspired Living To Launch First Independent Living Brand, Inspirations At The Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction is underway for the new Inspired Living Community in Jacksonville. The community will be located at 10660 Validus Drive, Jacksonville, Florida, 32256.

"We are excited to be offering our best-in-class independent living services to our moms, dads and their families in the Jacksonville, Florida, market. Inspirations at the Town Center in Jacksonville, FL is the first of several new Independent Living sites to be developed in Florida and throughout the Southeast," stated Steve Benjamin, CEO of Validus Senior Living.

Situated on 12.14 acres, the 227,000 square foot building will boast a total of 169 apartments dedicated to luxury independent senior living.

The community will feature 1- and 2-bedroom apartments sized up to 1,200 sq. ft, paired with resort-style amenities. Multiple dining venue options will include formal, terrace level and private dining in addition to more casual options in a bistro/bar, wine lounge and game/club room. Residents will enjoy an on-site spa with salon and massage services as well as fitness and wellness areas with state-of-the-art equipment, outdoor walking paths with surrounding wetland and forest preserves access and a zero-entry outdoor pool. The community will boast outdoor engaging areas such as a grilling area, putting green, pickleball court and dog park. Practical solutions for downsizing include climate-control locker storage and covered parking. An array of services including but not limited to housekeeping and in-home care options will also be available.

The community will be equipped with entry-area cameras, health monitoring systems for alerting staff and concierge/security personnel for 24-hour emergency assistance. Referring to the amenities Benjamin commented, "To ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and peace of mind for their families, we have incorporated state-of-the-art technology with sensible options for outdoor engagement in addition to wonderful programming and resort-like services to deliver a uniquely care-free lifestyle."

The project is part of an ongoing relationship with Baxter Development. "Partnering with Baxter Development to introduce our senior living lifestyle to Jacksonville, FL is a great opportunity," according to Benjamin who is excited about the future growth of the Inspirations brand. In addition to Inspirations at Town Center, Inspired Living and Baxter Development will be introducing several new Inspiration branded projects in 2021.

Baxter Development's Bryan Schnurr, VP of Senior Living Development, shares the sentiment stating, "Inspired Living has a proven track record as an operator of these luxury communities. We are looking forward to more great things to come."

A sales trailer is expected to be onsite by November for prospective residents and their families to inquire in-person. Validus estimates that the doors will open for the first tours as early as spring of 2021 with an anticipated grand opening for the community in fall of 2021.

Inspirations at the Town Center's website is expected to launch on Sept 30th with an evolved online presence equal to the vision of the future of the new Independent Living Community. For more details about the new community, please call 813-540-5936 or visit Inspiredliving.care to learn more about the Inspired Living brand.

Inspired Living is an upscale brand of Validus Senior Living Communities specializing in independent, assisted living and memory care services throughout the Southeast United States. Validus is an owner, operator and third-party manager of Senior Living communities throughout the Southeast and is based in Tampa, FL.

