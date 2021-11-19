Tambourine to become part of Accenture Interactive. (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture (ACN) - Get Accenture Plc Class A Report has agreed to acquire Tambourine, an e-commerce customer experience agency with award-winning capabilities in cloud-based technologies in Japan. Tambourine brings a proven track record in using Salesforce Commerce Cloud to deliver seamless commerce experiences for consumer goods and entertainment companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Digital commerce in Japan is expected to grow by 10.5% in 2021 to reach US$217.5 billion in sales in 2021. This acceleration offers growth prospects and is pushing brands to rethink effective customer connection. Tambourine will enhance the world-class suite of sales and commerce transformation services, from product and platform engineering, to omnichannel delivery of commerce experiences.

Atsushi Egawa, Accenture's market unit lead for Japan, said: "Digital customer experience and brand reputation is so closely intertwined that it can impact a company's growth. In considering ways to deliver the best of commerce experiences, brands are turning to data and the cloud for leverage. By weaving in Tambourine's unique offerings into Accenture's, we will continue to help accelerate our clients' growth."

Founded in 2015, Tambourine provides integrated commerce services on the Salesforce platform. It delivers customer experience design and engineering, develops web services and applications, and offers consultancy services to optimize customer touchpoints.

Tambourine was recognized as Salesforce's Innovation Partner of the Year in 2020 and is one of the few companies in Japan with an industry-recognized Level 1 Specialist certification in Salesforce's B2C Commerce domain. Its team of approximately 70 customer experience specialists, designers and cloud engineers will join Accenture Interactive in Japan.

Flaviano Faleiro, Accenture Interactive's president for Growth Markets, said: "Brands understand that when they respond to new consumer behaviors with a seamless commerce experience, it makes them more relevant and valuable. The combination of Tambourine and Accenture Interactive will further enhance our ability to leverage creativity, technology and deep human insights to accelerate growth of our clients."

"Tambourine is founded on the premise of achieving excellent outcomes as a team," said Tatsuya Nakao, CEO of Tambourine. "Now, as part of Accenture, we look forward to extending our digital commerce expertise across the entire customer experience and work closely together to create deep impact for our clients."

Tambourine is the latest in a series of acquisitions that Accenture has made to rapidly scale commerce expertise and excellence, including Experity in Brazil, Glamit in Argentina and Openmind in Italy. In February 2021, Accenture acquired Businet Systems, a leader in developing and operating Salesforce Commerce Cloud-based e-commerce sites in Japan, with a proprietary order management system (OMS) for the apparel and retail industries. The acquisition of Tambourine is in line with Accenture's strategy to build a stronger service offering in marketing, commerce and customer experience design by continuously strengthening the talent, skills and capabilities essential to creating exceptional commerce experiences.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

About AccentureAccenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive is reimagining business through experience. We drive sustainable growth by creating meaningful experiences that live at the intersection of purpose and innovation. By connecting deep human and business insights with the possibilities of technology, we design, build, communicate and run experiences that make lives easier, more productive and rewarding. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world's largest digital agency by Ad Age and has been named a Most Innovative Company by Fast Company. To learn more, follow us @AccentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com

