Tamarix Equity Partners And Pacific General Announce Strategic Investment In Playa Bowls

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarix Equity Partners ("Tamarix"), a growth-oriented private equity fund, and Pacific General Holdings ("Pacific General"), a private investment firm with cross border orientation, announced today a strategic investment in Playa Bowls LLC, a rapidly growing better-for-you restaurant business. Terms were not disclosed.

Playa Bowls is a healthy living restaurant concept with over 126 stores nationwide, the majority being franchised. Playa Bowls began as a small business in Belmar, NJ, dedicated to its mission of leading communities in healthy, sustainable living. Using the freshest, highest quality ingredients, Playa Bowls serves healthy, delicious açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind.

Rob Guiliani, CEO of Playa Bowls, said "We are delighted to be partnering with Tamarix and Pacific General to fuel our growth. Their operating skills and financial acumen will help Playa Bowls execute our exciting growth plan and attract more franchisees over the coming years."

"Rob, Abby and their team have built a remarkable business with a product offering that is right for today," said Mark Hauser, Managing Partner at Tamarix. "It's a fun and upbeat better-for-you product with locations across states in the US. We look forward to working with this high-performance team to continue their growth and innovation."

Matthew Yoon, CEO of Pacific General, added "Our partnership with Tamarix has helped us support Playa Bowls' growth for years to come. We are excited about Playa Bowls' future in the United States and internationally."

About Tamarix Equity PartnersTamarix is a NY-based private equity firm managed by Mark Hauser and Gary Matthews, focused on investing in lower middle market businesses. The firm provides financial and operational skills to assist family-owned and founder-operated businesses grow revenues and profits. www.tamarixcapital.com

About Pacific GeneralPacific General is a private investment firm focused on cross border angle and transactions with offices in New York and Seoul, South Korea. The firm's investment approach is to assist U.S. based business expand international markets to Asia and Middle East.

About Playa BowlsFounded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate the delicious, refreshing, healthy versions of acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, California, and Hawaii. At each beach, they discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat and came home wanting more. The pair set up a blender and a folding table on the boardwalk in their hometown of Belmar, and Playa Bowls was born. Seven years and millions of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit bowls with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

