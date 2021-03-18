Talroo Releases New Infographic Showing Blue Collar Job Recovery May Be On The Way

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Talroo, an award-winning job and hiring event advertising platform, has released an extensive new infographic about the causes of the current blue collar job recovery and its implications for future hiring.

Though the economy has recovered a substantial amount since the low point seen last April, some industries have bounced back faster than others. Since most white collar workers were able to work remotely, many of them held onto an income and could save money while staying at home. Blue collar workers, on the other hand, have largely suffered throughout the pandemic due to riskier working conditions and many service sector jobs being cut. However, the latest Talroo Insights data shows that demand for these jobs is finally returning, and in some cases even exceeding, pre-pandemic levels.

"We're seeing several factors coming together at once to create exploding demand for goods, and the volume of hires need to support that demand," said Talroo CEO Thad Price. "Many Americans saved money during the pandemic at record levels, and are now comfortable spending, with vaccines arriving and restrictions easing after a long year. Construction and manufacturing especially are showing record growth, and our data points to that growth continuing to climb throughout 2021 along with a rebound in sectors that suffered last year."

The infographic describes why the blue collar job recovery has been slow to occur, which industries are coming back and why, and how the trend of rising wages - independent of any federal increase - will affect companies' search for top talent.

