Talman Ranks No. 81 On Inc. Magazine's List Of The Midwest's Fastest Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a revenue growth of 176 percent, Talman Consultants, LLC, today announced it ranks No. 81 on Inc. Magazine's 2021 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. This regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's independent small businesses.

"It is an honor to be ranked among the top 100 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Midwest list of the fastest-growing private companies in the region," said Katherine Latham, Managing Partner. "We could not have achieved this without the Talman Team's extraordinary dedication and commitment to our clients and the company."

Companies that made the list for the Midwest grew, on average, 199 percent between 2017 and 2019, even while the broader United States economy grew just 10 percent. Notable alumni of the 5000 Regionals include Intuit, Zappos, Patagonia, Oracle amongst others.

For the full list of 2021 winners: https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest

About Talman Consultants, LLC

Talman Consultants, LLC is a WBENC and W/MBE certified utility engineering design consulting firm. Talman serves as a strategic partner for utility leaders, helping them make smarter investment decisions to secure competitive advantage. The firm's comprehensive Concept to Construction model ensures that clients Design to Build. For more information visit: www.talmanconsultants.com.

About the Inc. 5000 Regionals

MethodologyThe 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million.

About Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

