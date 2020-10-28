Tallo And JobZology Partner To Connect Talent With Education And Career Opportunities Filled With Purpose, Passion And Meaning

Tallo, the leader in end-to-end virtual workforce talent development, today announced a partnership with jobZology, an organization that empowers individuals to find joy and purpose in their education and career lives through trusted science and...

Tallo, the leader in end-to-end virtual workforce talent development, today announced a partnership with jobZology, an organization that empowers individuals to find joy and purpose in their education and career lives through trusted science and technology. The partnership integrates jobZology's career assessment solution into the Tallo platform to better connect talent to training, careers and employment through the use of predictive science, real-time data analytics and digital technology.

Employers today are tasked with not only finding qualified talent to fill open roles, but ensuring the talent they're hiring has a meaningful fit within the workplace in order to keep employees engaged and motivated in the long run - and ultimately to decrease turnover rates. jobZology and Tallo provide employers with meaningful and insightful data about candidates' interests and skill sets, assessments based on decades of research and science that predict fit to both the job and culture, and support upskilling through the ability to predict upward mobility.

"We're thrilled to join forces with jobZology at a time when matching individuals with the right jobs, internships and college programs couldn't be more important," said Casey Welch, CEO and Co-founder, Tallo. "Our partnership with jobZology will continue to provide extensive resources to ensure the next generation of talent has access to the right opportunities. By incorporating real-time data analytics, digital technology and the science of assessments into our workforce solution, our efforts will better support our mission to empower both employers and the next generation of talent to find purpose and meaning in their education and career journeys."

With Tallo representing more than one million users from over 27,000 high schools, 4,000 colleges and hundreds of companies and government entities, users will now be able to leverage jobZology's assessments to gain self-discovery and personal insights on different industries and occupations, allowing them to find career and education opportunities related to their personal interests and values. In addition, schools and workforce centers will be able to micro-target talent by arming them with a virtual career guidance platform, predictive recruiting and counseling, and enhanced data that shows career pathway fit.

"We know that when learners' inherent interests and values are in alignment with their chosen field of study and profession, they are likely to find satisfaction and meaning in both their education and their careers," said Dr. Bryan Dik, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer and Co-founder of jobZology. "By incorporating jobZology's scientifically validated assessments and patented algorithms into Tallo's platform, we're helping create a better fit among individuals, work environments, universities and employers."

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the lives of students and their parents, many have been forced to rethink their education choices to ensure they align with who they are, where their passion lies and the impact they want to have in the world. Now more than ever, it's important to arm this generation with resources that will better equip them to set a foundation for future education and employment opportunities and to find a school or workplace where they can thrive.

About Tallo

Tallo is an organization dedicated to providing stakeholder connectivity and a complete ecosystem of workforce solutions. Tallo's virtual workforce platform provides a means for talent and talent seekers to overcome traditional geographic and socioeconomic boundaries and assists in the development, retention, reskilling, and attraction of talent. Tallo provides the only end-to-end workforce talent solution based on an approach of combining science, data analytics, and digital technology. The platform provides data analytics and longitudinal talent tracking capabilities. Over one million Tallo users showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and have access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Tallo users represent more than 27,000 high schools, 4,000 colleges, hundreds of companies, and governmental entities. Tallo also serves a diverse community of users, including 250,000 Black and Latino/Hispanic students and young professionals. For more information, visit www.tallo.com.

About jobZology

jobZology empowers people to live with joy and purpose in their education and career lives. jobZology's PathwayU career guidance platform is powered by an award winning, patented methodology that provides users with self-agency to understand themselves better, understand the opportunities available to them, and make decisions rooted in scientific validation to ensure a great fit. jobZology makes it easier for people to find and live their purpose. jobZology products are used in the education, employer, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.jobzology.com and www.pathwayu.com.

