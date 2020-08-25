Tallat Mahmood, MD, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tallat Mahmood, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Leader in the field of Hematology/Oncology in acknowledgment of her outstanding contribution as an Oncologist with Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing.

Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing is the leader in cancer care, treatment, diagnostics, education, clinical trials, and research. Home to state of the art infusion and radiation oncology centers, Karmanos Cancer Institute is dedicated to caring for patients out of three locations and providing your best chance in the fight against cancer out of three locations.

Board-Certified Oncologist Dr. Mahmood is currently providing the highest standard of patient-centered care at the Karmanos Cancer Institute situated at 1540 Lake Lansing Road, Suite 103. She has 20 years of professional knowledge and experience in treating all cancers as well as in supportive care. An expert in her field, she has special interests which include colon and breast cancer and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She participates in clinical trials, as well as ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Quality Initiative. Dr. Mahmood also participates in the Michigan Quality Oncology Consortium.

An academic scholar, Dr. Mahmood obtained her Medical degree from Aga Khan University Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. Soon thereafter, she completed an internal medicine residency from West Virginia University and a Hematology/Oncology Fellowship from Tulane University of Louisiana School of Medicine. Upon completion of her fellowship in Tulane, she worked in Marquette, Michigan for five years and later moved to the Lansing area, where she has been in practice since 2005. Dr. Mahmood is Board Certified in internal medicine and hematology/oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dedicated to remaining on top of the latest industry developments, Dr. Mahmood is an active member of The American Society of Hematology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the Michigan Society of Hematology and Oncology. Civically, Dr. Mahmood has been devoted to Smile Train, a charity providing corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates, and Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit that helps families build and improve places to call home.

In her spare time, Dr. Mahmood enjoys hiking, kayaking, and skiing.

Dr. Mahmood dedicates this recognition to her parents Dr. Mahmood Ali and Farrukh Mahmood. She also dedicates this to her mentors, Roy Weiner, MD, Leroy Morgan, MD, and Dan Williams, MD.

