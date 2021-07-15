Talkspace Partners With Demi Lovato To Launch Initiative Providing Free Therapy To Underserved Communities

Talkspace today announced the launch of the Talkspace Access Project, a new initiative aimed at increasing access to therapy and mental health resources for underserved communities. In partnership with pop culture icon and mental health advocate Demi Lovato, the program offers a donation fund of 1,000 free months of therapy. The Loveland Foundation, an organization created to bring opportunity and healing to communities of color, especially to Black women and girls, will be the first donation recipient receiving 500 months of free therapy. The program will provide mental health support benefitting thousands of individuals who are in need.

"We knew going into 2021 that healing would be a central theme in everything we do. Set against the background of a pandemic, issues of inequality, and political turmoil, Americans are facing more mental stressors than ever before," said Roni Frank, co-founder and Head of Clinical Services of Talkspace. "In kicking off the Talkspace Access Project with the Loveland Foundation, we want to create more awareness around BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month in July. As we look with hope towards the future, we will continue our efforts to remove barriers to access, reduce stigma around mental health, and help train and engage diverse therapists to support underserved communities."

"Far too many people still can't find or afford quality mental health care, especially in communities of color. I am proud to partner with Talkspace to break down some of these barriers through this initiative," said global superstar and advocate Demi Lovato. "By providing The Loveland Foundation with this donation, I hope we can improve access to care and break down stigmas in communities where the need is great and growing every day."

The past year has influenced a growing mental health crisis in America. Nearly 80% of Americans reported that the pandemic was a significant stressor in their lives while 49% of adults noted that their behavior had been negatively impacted. The impact has been even greater in the BIPOC community, with members reporting the highest average percent change over time for anxiety and depression. Almost 50% of Black adults say the pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health, and many in the Black community hesitate to seek help as a result of enduring stigmas around therapy. With this new initiative, Talkspace hopes to bring valuable resources to the communities that need it most in a way that is easily accessible.

The Talkspace Access Project donation hours will be distributed to the Loveland Therapy Fund, where participants will have access to Talkspace therapists entirely free.

"We are so grateful to Talkspace for their ongoing support. Talkspace's generous contributions have enabled us to provide mental health resources to hundreds of Black women and girls nationwide," said The Loveland Foundation.

To learn more about the Talkspace Access Project please visit talkspace.com/access-project.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc., (TALK) , is a digital platform that connects thousands of licensed therapists and psychiatrists with people seeking mental healthcare. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and HIPAA-compliant web and mobile platform. Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever, and when seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatric, adolescent, or couples therapy, Talkspace has treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, clients can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. To date, over 2 million people have used Talkspace, and over 55 million lives are covered for Talkspace through insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs. For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com. To learn more about online therapy, please visit: https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy.

About The Loveland Foundation

The Loveland Foundation was established in 2018 by Rachel Cargle in response to her widely successful birthday wish fundraiser, Therapy for Black Women and Girls. Her enthusiastic social media community raised over $250,000, which made it possible for Black women and girls nationally to receive therapy support. Black women and girls deserve access to healing, and that healing will impact generations. The Loveland Foundation is the official continuation of this effort to bring opportunity and healing to communities of color, and especially to Black women and girls. Through fellowships, residency programs, listening tours, and more, ultimately we hope to contribute to both the empowerment and the liberation of the communities we serve.

