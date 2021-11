Talkspace Announces Resignation Of Mark Hirschhorn After Internal Review

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company, today announced the resignation of President and COO Mark Hirschhorn, effective immediately. This followed an internal review of Mr. Hirschhorn's conduct in connection with a company offsite that took place late last week. Talkspace's executive team will assume Mr. Hirschhorn's responsibilities.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. As of September 2021, over 2 million people have used Talkspace, and over 75 million lives were covered for Talkspace through insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com/.To learn more about online therapy, please visit: https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy/.To learn more about Talkspace Psychiatry, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/psychiatry.

