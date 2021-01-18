Talkshoplive To Host Specialty Weeks Including "Beauty & Wellness," "Food," "Galentine's Day"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Talkshoplive®, the first-ever live streaming, social selling online network announced that it will highlight a few key groups of sellers through a series of specialty weeks, kicking off today with a " Beauty & Wellness" week, and going on to include "Food,", "Galentine's Day," and others to be announced soon.

"Beauty & Wellness" week will showcase some of the most popular skincare, workout, nail, and mental health specialists on the platform, as they come to viewers LIVE to offer tips, answer questions, spotlight their favorite products and services, and much more. Sellers for the week include:

The full line-up and additional information can be found here: https://talkshop.live/featured/beautyweek

About talkshoplive® Talkshoplive®is the first-ever live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

