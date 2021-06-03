Talkshoplive Partners With Bon Appétit For Live Cooking Class Featuring Test Kitchen Director Chris Morocco

Bon Appétit Print Subscription, Wine Key, and T-Shirt Will Be Available For Purchase During the Episode on Thursday, June 10 at 7pm ET

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- talkshoplive is heading to the kitchen! Today, the groundbreaking livestream commerce platform announced that on Thursday, June 10 at 7pm ET, Bon App étit Test Kitchen Director Chris Morocco will join the platform for a LIVE cooking demonstration. He will show guests how to whip up his Chicken and Green Bean Stir-Fry. Throughout the episode, viewers will have the opportunity to purchase a discounted print subscription, as well as a Bon App étit wine key and t-shirts in a variety of sizes and colors.

Tune in to https://talkshop.live/channels/bonappetitlive to join in on the fun!

Chris Morocco is the Test Kitchen Director at Bon App étit where he oversees the Food Department staff along with all recipe content. He regularly appears in the brand's videos, including hosting the show "Reverse Engineering." Prior to joining Bon App étit, Chris held editorial positions at Real Simple and Vogue and completed his culinary education at the French Culinary Institute.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Bon App étit to launch their talkshoplive channel," said talkshoplive CEO and co-founder Bryan Moore. "As media adopts live commerce, shoppable programming with the ability to purchase subscriptions and products without leaving the live video player is the future of where retail and entertainment meet. As food is one of the fastest growing verticals on talkshoplive, starting with Bon App étit, a staple in culinary media, is the perfect fit."

"We are excited to work with talkshoplive to pilot an innovative new program that connects brand content directly to live audiences," said Reggie Williams SVP, Global Consumer Revenue Cond é Nast Entertainment. "Video Viewers can join in, cooking amazing recipes with our fan favorite talent, or just sit back and watch the magic happen--all while interacting with one another and their host chef."

Ingredients 2 SERVINGS 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 1 Tbsp. soy sauce 1 Tbsp. white miso 1 tsp. curry powder 1 tsp. finely grated ginger 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breasts Kosher salt ¼ tsp. sugar 12 oz. trimmed string beans, sugar snap peas, and/or snow peas ½ cup fresh or frozen baby peas, thawed 2 scallions, thinly sliced

Preparation Step 1 Mix garlic, soy sauce, miso, curry powder, ginger, and 1 Tbsp. oil in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 2 Slice chicken breasts crosswise into ½"-thick strips. Season with salt and sprinkle with sugar. Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook chicken in a single layer, undisturbed, until well browned, 2-3 minutes. Turn and continue to cook just until exterior of chicken is opaque (it won't be cooked through and the second side won't get much if any color, and that is fine!), about 30 seconds longer. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3 Cook beans and remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in same skillet over medium-high heat, tossing often, until beans are bright green and lightly charred in spots, about 2 minutes. Transfer to plate with chicken. Reduce heat to medium. Add reserved curry paste and cook, stirring constantly, until paste darkens and garlic softens, about 1 minute. Add peas and ½ cup water. Return chicken and beans to skillet and cook, tossing occasionally, until sauce is reduced by more than half and thickens, 2-3 minutes.

Step 4 Transfer chicken and vegetables to a platter. Top with scallions.

About talkshoplive ®Talkshoplive ®is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive ®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive ® live channels including Oprah Winfrey, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Leslie Jordan, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

Cond é Nast EntertainmentCond é Nast Entertainment (CNE) is a global award-winning next generation studio and distribution network with entertainment content across film, television, premium digital video, social, virtual reality, podcasts and OTT channels. CNE reaches TV-like scale for many of its digital videos, and has won Emmy and Critics Choice Awards, as well as garnered Academy Award and Peabody nominations. Culling from IP across Cond é Nast's iconic publishing brands, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, GQ and Wired, CNE has produced series for Netflix, Investigation Discovery, Amazon, and more; and has feature films with Sony and Fox Searchlight. In addition, the Next Gen Studio produces and distributes more than 4,000 pieces of original digital video content a year averaging over 1 billion views a month. CNE has an extensive global digital distribution network of nearly 60 partners across about 2,300 websites. http://www.condenast.com/cne

