Talking Rain® Introduces Talking Rain Essentials™ Hydration Water

PRESTON, Wash., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice® announced today the launch of Talking Rain Essentials™ Hydration, a new functional water in its family of diverse "better for you" beverages. Available starting October 2020, this new member of the Talking Rain Essentials family is an alkaline water centered on keeping consumers balanced and staying hydrated.

As part of the Talking Rain Essentials portfolio, the enhanced water brand launched by Talking Rain earlier in 2020, Essentials Hydration is carefully crafted with a 9.5pH level and minerals and electrolytes for taste, offered in a convenient one liter bottle.

"We could not be more thrilled to finally introduce Talking Rain Essentials Hydration to our roster of beverages and be aligned with a fantastic partner to give back to our communities," said Chris Hall, CEO of Talking Rain. "With the rise in demand for alkaline waters on the market, we're confident that consumers who are looking for the perfect balance of pH levels will appreciate the quality and taste of Essentials Hydration."

To support the sustainability and access of clean water around the world, Talking Rain is partnering with Waterboys, an initiative founded by former professional football player, Chris Long, focused on providing clean, accessible drinking water to communities in need. Through this partnership, Talking Rain has pledged to donate $0.20 for every Talking Rain Essentials Hydration 12-pack case purchased to support the charity.

"We are thrilled to add Talking Rain Essential Hydration to the Waterboys family," said Chris Long, founder of The Chris Long Foundation. "This partnership allows us to reach two critical goals of our mission; raise vital funds to save lives and transform communities and spread awareness about the global clean water crisis."

Mr. Long continued, "Waterboys is founded on the principle of uniting athletes, fans, and businesses together to provide clean water to people in desperate need. This partnership is truly our mission at work, allowing fans to get in the game and change lives by purchasing Talking Rain Essentials Hydration water. We are proud to work with Talking Rain and their proven track record of bettering communities and helping people. Together, we will address the needs of 2 million Americans who live without running water at home."

Talking Rain Essentials Hydration will be available for purchase through select retailers and food service channels beginning in October 2020 in Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, the Pacific Northwest, and will be expanding to wider markets in 2021.

About Talking Rain® Beverage CompanyAn industry leader in the Seattle area for more than 30 years, Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company, situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. Talking Rain's sustainable growth is attributed to the company's ability to stay true to its vision and heritage, while continually improving and innovating its products.

Talking Rain products offer a wide range of flavors that are great tasting and refreshing, making them perfect for people who desire to make healthier choices. Talking Rain beverages contain zero sugar and are made with naturally sourced colors.

Talking Rain is committed to building a sustainable future. The brand connects with partners who prioritize these important efforts and are committed to being a voice in the education of how we can all do our part. Talking Rain is committed to: Reduction, Education and Support.

About WaterboysFounded in 2015 by two-time Super Bowl Champion Chris Long, Waterboys unites professional athletes, coaches, veterans and fans from across the world in support of a single, shared cause: providing clean, accessible drinking water to 1 million people. By working together, players and fans can make a meaningful difference for communities in desperate need by funding sustainable clean water projects. These projects provide life-giving water and all that comes from it, including education opportunities, improved health, and economic stability. Initially starting with projects in East Africa, Waterboys expanded its work in 2019 to also include U.S water projects and operates four core programs that support its work; NFL Waterboys, Hoops2o, Conquering Kili, and Hometown H2o. To date, Waterboys has raised over $5 million with the help of over 45 professional athletes, providing clean drinking water to more than 390,000 people as a result. To find out more, visit waterboys.org.

