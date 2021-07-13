Talking Rain Beverage Company Announces Three Leadership Team Promotions

SEATTLE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the maker of Sparkling Ice® beverages, today announced the promotions of three corporate leaders, as the company continues its innovative and successful growth across the global...

SEATTLE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the maker of Sparkling Ice® beverages, today announced the promotions of three corporate leaders, as the company continues its innovative and successful growth across the global beverage industry. Adam Lapp has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales, Nina Morrison has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Community Experience, and Ken Sylvia has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

"Adam, Nina and Ken are incredibly dynamic leaders who continue to grow and advance in each of their respective divisions," said Chris Hall, CEO of Talking Rain Beverage Company. "As long-time executives and loyalists of the Talking Rain community, their dedication and commitment is unparalleled in our industry and we're excited to see them succeed and continue innovating our leadership team in each of their new roles."

Adam Lapp is now Senior Vice President of Sales where he will oversee all retail and distribution sales in the U.S, with the goal of enhancing collaboration throughout the various sales channels in order to motivate and maximize potential. Since joining the company in 2008, he has held various leadership roles including Director of Sales, Regional VP of Sales and VP of National Accounts.

Nina Morrison is now Senior Vice President of Community Experience. As the head of Community Experience, Nina will oversee synergy for all community-facing touchpoints, including public relations, communications, social media, influencer relations, and creative services for the Talking Rain portfolio of brands. Nina has been with Talking Rain Beverage Company for over 26 years where she has helped lead a number of purpose-driven campaigns including the brand's Cheers to Heroes campaign, designed to celebrate and give back to America's everyday hometown heroes.

Ken Sylvia has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, where he will oversee all of Sales and Supply Chain Operations. In his new role, his focus will be uniting both sales and supply chain functions to produce successful growth results and create optimal value, and exceeding Talking Rain partner and customer expectations. With nearly twenty years of experience in the beverage industry, Ken's expertise on industry trends, distribution networks and the CPG marketplace has allowed him to drive growth for Talking Rain's portfolio of brands, including Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, TRE, and the Talking Rain Essentials line.

Talking Rain has seen significant growth over the last year, with new team members and promotions, including the addition of 121 new employees since January 2021. Led by a leadership team that continues to evolve with today's new era of consumers, the brand continues to expand its product portfolio into new categories including better-for-you-beverages, new innovative flavors, and even hard seltzers through its subsidiary, Sparkling Ice Spiked.

About Talking Rain® Beverage CompanyTalking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company that has been an industry leader in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years. The company's portfolio of brands includes Sparkling Ice, Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, Talking Rain Sparkling Water, TRE, and Talking Rain Essentials Hydration, all of which offer better-for-you beverage options in a variety of flavors. With a commitment to developing best-in-class brands and driving meaningful community engagement, Talking Rain is creating connections with every sip.

Talking Rain is building a sustainable future. The company is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, Talking Rain aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Talking Rain, please visit www.talkingrain.com.

