Talent Systems Acquires Spotlight, Bringing Together North America's Leading Casting Software Company And The UK's Premiere Casting Platform To Create Unparalleled Global Network

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Systems, the leading technology solution provider for casting and auditioning that connects talent and their representatives with casting directors in film, television, theater, print, voiceover, and commercials, has reached an agreement to acquire Spotlight, the United Kingdom 's premier casting platform. The deal creates a unique and global casting software ecosystem and offers the respective clients of each company significant new partnership benefits as the platforms expand their resources worldwide. The announcement was made today by Talent Systems Co-CEOs Alex Amin and Rafi Gordon, and Spotlight CEO Richard Wilson.

Under the deal, Talent Systems is acquiring Europe's most prestigious and renowned casting software platform. The transaction delivers Talent Systems a turnkey operation in the UK, as Spotlight 's senior leadership team will remain in place and continue to seamlessly run the business. The most recognized, respected, and reliable casting platform, based in London 's West End, the 94-year-old firm and its team of professionals are well known across Europe, having built their decades-old reputation as the country 's premier casting platform, with a user base composed of top talent in the UK and Europe.

By combining the businesses, Talent Systems is creating a global, cutting-edge platform that casting directors can use to find, audition, and book top artists, as clients of both companies will now have greater access to a worldwide portfolio of job listings and talent profiles.

Amin and Gordon said, "Spotlight 's iconic history and commitment to excellence in casting is second to none. As we have seen an explosion in production and the globalization of content, this acquisition is an acknowledgement of a changing marketplace as casting directors increasingly find talent on both sides of the pond and actors grow their reputations in both markets. By joining the Talent Systems family of companies, Spotlight will have access to our casting platforms and software in the US, the UK, and around the world, creating greater opportunities for our customers everywhere. This deal is truly a win-win and we believe the alliance will be hugely beneficial to artists, agents and casting directors alike."

Talent Systems is the parent company of Cast It Systems, Casting Networks ®, and Casting Frontier. These platforms, along with Spotlight, will continue to operate independently while leveraging each other 's technology.

Richard Wilson, CEO of Spotlight, said: "Founded over 94 years ago, and with a long history of being run as a family business, Spotlight has always been at the heart of the casting industry. Over the past few years it 's been great to get to know Talent Systems and its experience of the casting industry, and we 're confident we are partnering with a team that truly understands our business and customer base. Our casting platform already extends well beyond UK borders, and joining forces with Talent Systems puts Spotlight in the strongest possible position to enhance our market leading service. More importantly, it gives our customers the worldwide access they need. Alex and Rafi have always demonstrated that they see the strength and value in the Spotlight team and the brand 's heritage and future, and this deal is a clear example of two companies that will be stronger together."

The deal was financed by Morgan Stanley Private Credit and Falcon Investment Advisors, LLC as co-lead arrangers in providing capital to Talent Systems, LLC.

