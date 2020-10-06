Talent Board Introduces 2020 Candidate Experience Awards Silver Sponsors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced the 17 companies supporting the 2020 Candidate Experience (CandE) Benchmark Research Program and Awards as Silver Sponsors.

"Talent Board is both grateful and honored to welcome these 17 companies as Silver Sponsors," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "By supporting this year's Candidate Experience Awards programs, these leading companies along with all our other generous sponsors are demonstrating their commitment to a common goal - helping employers improve and advance the candidate experiences they deliver. "

The 2020 CandE Awards welcomes new and returning Silver Sponsors, representing leading recruitment and talent acquisition solution and service providers from across the HR industry. By aligning with Talent Board's continued mission, these organizations are helping to elevate the importance of a positive, transparent and insightful candidate experience. This year's Silver Sponsors include:

Allegis Global Solutions altru Appcast Beamery Clinch -- a PageUp company Eightfold Entelo GR8 People iCIMS Orion Mobility PeopleResults SmartRecruiters Sparc TalentCulture Talview TalVista XOR

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offers employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard.

Registration is now open for the 2020 CandE Awards Virtual Conference November 18-19 celebrating this year's companies with the highest positive candidate ratings around the world.

The 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program will open in January and run through August and additional information can be accessed here .

About Talent Board

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

