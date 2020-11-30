Talend To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conferences:

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications ConferenceWednesday, December 9, 2020 Presentation Time: 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET

Needham 23 rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Presentation Time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Talend's investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com. The replays of the presentations will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

