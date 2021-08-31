Talend Named A Leader In 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Data Integration Tools

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and integrity, today announced it has once again been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the August 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. This is the sixth consecutive time that Talend has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant based on the company's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to Gartner, "The data integration tool market is seeing renewed momentum, driven by requirements for hybrid and multi-cloud data integration, augmented data management, and data fabric designs. This assessment of 18 vendors will help data and analytics leaders choose a best fit for their data integration needs."

"Business requirements are changing faster than ever, creating an urgent need to manage data more effectively, in new ways, and at scale," said Krishna Tammana, CTO, Talend. "As we continue to help companies on their journey toward healthier data, we believe this recognition is another important reflection of Talend's commitment to innovation and our customers' success."

Talend helps businesses accelerate to a modern, healthier data environment. The unified Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities designed to manage the health of corporate information. In its most recent release, the platform continues to advance analytics, security, and collaborative governance across the enterprise, supporting greater confidence and the ability to get more value from an organization's data.

In the report, Gartner notes, "Through 2022, manual data management tasks will be reduced by 45% through the addition of machine learning and automated service-level management. By 2023, AI-enabled automation in data management and integration will reduce the need for IT specialists by 20%."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

