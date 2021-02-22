Talbots & Dress For Success® 'Gift It Forward'

Talbots and Dress for Success® kick off 7th year of fundraising efforts with the 'Gift It Forward' campaign as a way for customers to thank the women who have helped them along the way with a limited-edition, keepsake Gratitude Necklace

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last six years, Talbots has been a passionate supporter of Dress for Success®, a global nonprofit that empowers women and provides them with the tools to achieve economic independence. Talbots, along with its customers, has raised over $7.3 million for Dress for Success that has, in turn, helped over 150,000 women as a result of their partnership. This year, more than ever, Talbots believes in "women helping women," knowing that there is work that needs to be done and support that needs to be given in order to help women around the world achieve their fullest potential.

In honor of this year's theme, Gift It Forward, Talbots is introducing a limited-edition keepsake necklace, meant to be gifted as a symbol of gratitude for women who have helped them along the way. The necklace, encircled with shimmering flowers, retails for $99 with 100% of the net proceeds to benefit Dress for Success. Thank the woman who has helped guide you in your career, the friend who always gives you the best advice, your next-door neighbor who babysat so you could take a business call and the teacher who inspired you to pursue your dreams. This necklace is for her! Each necklace comes in a branded gift box with a personalized note card to "gift it forward."

"This year, because of the pandemic, it is critical that we all work together to help the women who have been disproportionally impacted during these challenging times," said Bill Miller, Talbots Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing. "We are proud to support Dress for Success for the 7 th year and are grateful for our 9,000 Talbots associates and thousands of dedicated customers who have generously donated and supported this partnership. This year's Gift It Forward campaign is about acknowledging and thanking the women in your life who have helped you along the way and made a difference."

In March, Dress for Success will also launch its annual global campaign, Your Hour, Her Power®, in honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day in partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine. This year's campaign will celebrate and highlight the impact and importance of female leadership at a time when we need it most. Talbots CEO, Lizanne Kindler, is among the women leaders being honored; she will be celebrated on March 8, International Women's Day. Participating companies are encouraging their employees and customers to donate the equivalent of one hour of their pay to help the mission of Dress for Success.

"We are extremely indebted to Talbots for their generosity and support," said Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide. "Their participation in the Your Hour, Her Power® campaign that celebrates global female leadership during Women's History Month is a powerful component of their commitment to our mission. We are especially thrilled to spotlight Talbot's CEO, Lizanne Kindler in the campaign."

- Talbots nationwide will also accept monetary donations both in-store and online at www.talbots.co m /dressforsuccess.

- On Monday, February 22 - Monday, March 1, Talbots will host Shop For A Cause at all Talbots stores nationwide and online at Talbots.com, with 10% of the net proceeds from the sales benefitting Dress for Success, (up to $50,000). Plus save 25% on your purchase during this time.

- The Talbots Gratitude Necklace retails for $99 with 100% of the net proceeds (up to $50,000) to benefit Dress for Success. It will be available at Talbots stores and online from February 22 - March 21, 2021.

DATES:

Monday, February 22 - Sunday, March 21 : Talbots Gratitude Necklace in stores nationwide and online

Talbots Gratitude Necklace in stores nationwide and online Monday, February 22 - Sunday, March 21 : Monetary donations accepted in stores nationwide and online

Monetary donations accepted in stores nationwide and online Monday, February 22 - Monday, March 1 : Shop For A Cause in stores and online, 10% of net proceeds from the store and online sales goes directly to Dress for Success

About Talbots Established in 1947, Talbots is a multi-channel retailer of women's apparel, shoes and accessories. Currently the Company operates over 500 Talbots stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. Its online shopping site is located at www.talbots.co m.

About Dress for SuccessDress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to nearly 150 cities in 25 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than 1.2 million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

