Talbert House Begins Notification From Data Privacy Incident

CINCINNATI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talbert House (" Talbert House" or the "Company"), a Cincinnati based non-profit announced today that it will begin mailing letters to individuals whose information may have been involved in a data security incident that occurred in June 2021.

On June 11, 2021, Talbert House became aware of suspicious activity on our network. Upon discovering the suspicious activity, we immediately investigated and found that our network had been accessed by an unauthorized third-party. We briefly took the network down to limit the impact and stop the unauthorized access. We engaged an external cybersecurity firm to help secure the network and further enhance our security systems. Law enforcement was also notified.

While the investigation is still ongoing, we have determined that the unauthorized third party accessed and acquired files containing information of clients, employees, partners, and some other third-parties. Those files included clients' protected health information, such as: first and last name, full mailing address, medical information and health insurance information. For employees, partners and some other third-parties, Social Security Numbers, driver's license numbers, and financial account information may have been accessed.

To date, Talbert House has no indication that any of this information has been used inappropriately, and the company has not received any reports of identity theft associated with this incident. However, out of an abundance of caution, Talbert House will offer complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to individuals whose personal information has been impacted. The company also recommends that individuals whose personal information has been impacted review any statements they receive from their healthcare providers and health insurer. If clients see charges for services they did not receive, they should contact the provider or their insurer immediately.

Protecting the privacy of its clients, employees, partners, and members of our community is important to Talbert House, and the company regrets any inconvenience this incident may have caused. To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, Talbert House has taken steps to enhance the security of its systems, is committed to continually reviewing its security protocols and processes and enhancing employee training and education.

Talbert House established a dedicated, external call center for individuals to ask questions. The call center can be reached at 855-551-1488, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. EDT. Additional information is available on Talbert House's website at https://www.talberthouse.org.

